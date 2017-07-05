News By Tag
Cocktail Tasting Party Coming To PIER 22 Tuesday, July 25
Shaken, stirred or served with a twist, happy hour lovers will delight in a PIER 22 Tasty Tuesday event that's full of flavor!
Guests sitting in the Dockside Lounge or the Patio will receive samples of three handmade cocktails all created using quality fresh ingredients and vodka from Florida Cane, a micro-distillery located in historic Ybor City Tampa, Florida. Patrons can also purchase a full-size version of their favorite drink for a special price of $4, but not before casting a vote for the winning cocktail, which will later be added to the PIER 22 happy hour $4 drink menu for the remainder of summer!
Florida Cane Distillery owner Pat O'Brien will be available throughout the night to share about the history of the product and the future of craft vodka. The three competing PIER 22 bartenders will also answer questions and make suggestions for pairing the drinks with housemade appetizers, entrées and desserts from the PIER 22 dinner menu. Reservations are not needed. This is a first come first served event.
About PIER 22
PIER 22 Restaurant, Patio & Catering is genuine Bradenton and sits directly on the beautiful Manatee River surrounded by the Twin Dolphin Marina. PIER 22 provides guests with scratch-cooked meals and authentic waterfront dining 365 days per year. From casual meals on the patio to upscale dining, PIER 22 offers a welcoming ambiance for all guests to enjoy. With rooms for every occasion, PIER 22 can accommodate your party or event with up to 300 guests. For more info visit https://pier22dining.com
Tabatha Davis
tabatha@pier22dining.com
