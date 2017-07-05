Amazing Lash Studio in Florham Park Now Hiring!

ALS Careers

-- One of the fastest growing beauty brands is looking for talent! Join Amazing Lash Studio in Florham Park and be apart of something amazing.Therequires the following:Principle Duties for Lash Consultant / Sales Associate:• Promoting and selling Amazing Lash Membership and retail products to guests• Provide Gold Standard customer service to all guests• Answers phone calls, books reservation, and enthusiastically greeting guests• Maintains professionalism and courtesy at all times• Assists in administrative tasks including filing, member folder maintenance and data entry of guest records and surveys• Assists in maintaining cleanliness of treatment rooms, common areas and storage rooms• Desire to learn and adapt to the membership selling process• Various duties as assigned by Studio ManagementMust be a licensed Esthetician or Cosmetologist – Lash Extension Experience is a plus but NOT requiredTheposition requries the following:Principle Duties• Designs specific eyelash treatments based upon client's individual needs• Performs consecutive professional eyelash extension application sessions• Upholds the standards of sanitation and sterilization as directed by state law and the studio's policies and procedures• Understands and promotes Amazing Lash's exclusive retail products for guest's at-home usage and aftercare• Maintains and seeks knowledge of Amazing Lash's exclusive product line and services by attending new product and lash care promotions, in-house instruction, and education/training classes• Creates excellent experience for guests through friendly and helpful attitude• Educates members/guests on proper lash aftercare• Generates new clientele through referral discount program• Helps maintain professionalism and cleanliness of lash rooms and common studio areasSend resumes to Jess.Bond@Amazinglashstudio.com for consideration and visit our website for more information!