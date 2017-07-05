 
News By Tag
* Child Abuse
* Coping Strategies
* Kenneth Rogers
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Baltimore
  Maryland
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
111098765


"Heroes, Villains, and Healing" - Self-Help: How Superheroes Can Help Child Abuse Victims!

 
 
Heroes, Villains, and Healing
Heroes, Villains, and Healing
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Child Abuse
* Coping Strategies
* Kenneth Rogers

Industry:
* Books

Location:
* Baltimore - Maryland - US

Subject:
* Products

BALTIMORE - July 11, 2017 - PRLog -- "Look! Up in the sky! It's a bird. It's a plane. It's Superman!" Author Kenneth Rogers Jr. explains how DC Comic Book superheroes – and villains – can help male survivors of childhood sexual abuse to understand and heal from their trauma. This is a book of empowerment told from someone who has been there.

The author states that 1 in 6 males will be sexually abused in their lifetime, making his book an important guide, one that shows how coping strategies for abuse can be similar to the behavior exhibited by such DC superheroes as Superman, Batman, and the Flash. On the other hand, some abuse survivors may cope better by using the strategies of the villains Lex Luthor or the Joker.

To truly heal from childhood sexual abuse, survivors must work through several stages of healing and receive help from a therapist or counselor. As an additional aid, Heroes, Villains, and Healing provides a balm to survivors, allowing them to step out of the role of victim, and become a hero or villain willing to fight for themselves.

About the Author: Kenneth Rogers Jr. is a male survivor of childhood sexual abuse and lives in Baltimore, Maryland, with his loving wife, Sarah, and two daughters, Mirus and Amare.

"The author speaks from experience as he helps guide other survivors of sexual abuse in his book. It provides a whole different way of helping these victims. We are thrilled to be the publisher," said Robert Fletcher, CEO of Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Agency.

HEROES, VILLAINS, AND HEALING: A GUIDE FOR MALE SURVIVORS OF CHILD SEXUAL ABUSE USING D.C. COMIC SUPERHEROES AND VILLAINS (ISBN: 978-1-946539-38-0) is now available for $14.95 and can be ordered through the publisher's website:

http://sbpra.com/KennethRogersJr or at www.amazon.com or www.barnesandnoble.com.

WHOLESALERS: This book is distributed by Ingram Books and other wholesale distributors. Contact your representative with the ISBN for purchase. Wholesale purchase for retailers, universities, libraries, and other organizations is also available through the publisher; please email bookorder@sbpra.net.

Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Co, LLC
www.SBPRA.net (http://www.strategicbookclub.com/)    www.AuthorMarketingIdeas.com    www.PublishOnDemandGlobal.com

*About our book publishing, marketing, and distribution team … We have provided services to over 10,000 authors around the world in the last eight years. We have hybrid-published over 6,500 authors, (about 500+ in a "traditional style" contract and the remainder in a self-publishing style), and their books are for sale in all the normal Ingram distribution channels, and Amazon and B&N (US, UK, Australia, Europe), plus China, India, Malaysia and almost every country in the world. We have attended and exhibited at over 30 of the largest book fairs in the world including London, New York, Beijing, Frankfurt, Guadalajara, New Delhi, Taiwan, and more. We have been instrumental in the adoption of POD in mainland China and Korea. For our author-clients we have produced over 1,000 press releases, video book trailers and other marketing materials for authors around the world. We have created over 7,500 author websites with extended capabilities, we have over 1,200 multi-format eBooks available on Kindle, Apple, Kobo, and other eBook platforms around the world. We look forward to assisting you to the best of our ability

https://www.facebook.com/sbpra.us
http://pinterest.com/sbpra/
https://twitter.com/SBPRA
https://www.linkedin.com/company/sbpra
End
Source:Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Co, LLC
Email:***@sbpra.net Email Verified
Tags:Child Abuse, Coping Strategies, Kenneth Rogers
Industry:Books
Location:Baltimore - Maryland - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Strategic Book Publishing & Rights Agency News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share