"Heroes, Villains, and Healing" - Self-Help: How Superheroes Can Help Child Abuse Victims!
The author states that 1 in 6 males will be sexually abused in their lifetime, making his book an important guide, one that shows how coping strategies for abuse can be similar to the behavior exhibited by such DC superheroes as Superman, Batman, and the Flash. On the other hand, some abuse survivors may cope better by using the strategies of the villains Lex Luthor or the Joker.
To truly heal from childhood sexual abuse, survivors must work through several stages of healing and receive help from a therapist or counselor. As an additional aid, Heroes, Villains, and Healing provides a balm to survivors, allowing them to step out of the role of victim, and become a hero or villain willing to fight for themselves.
About the Author: Kenneth Rogers Jr. is a male survivor of childhood sexual abuse and lives in Baltimore, Maryland, with his loving wife, Sarah, and two daughters, Mirus and Amare.
"The author speaks from experience as he helps guide other survivors of sexual abuse in his book. It provides a whole different way of helping these victims. We are thrilled to be the publisher," said Robert Fletcher, CEO of Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Agency.
HEROES, VILLAINS, AND HEALING: A GUIDE FOR MALE SURVIVORS OF CHILD SEXUAL ABUSE USING D.C. COMIC SUPERHEROES AND VILLAINS (ISBN: 978-1-946539-
