Looking at growth trend, Moss increases presence in Palm Beach County, hires Robin Galanti

Robin Galanti

End

-- With record year-over-year growth, Fort Lauderdale-based Moss Construction seeks to increase its focus in Palm Beach County. Robin Galanti, an industry veteran with 20 years of experience, was hired as director of business development to lead this effort."We firmly believe that Palm Beach County is a growth market, and Robin Galanti's impressive background in construction makes her well-suited to cultivate our business within that community," said Scott Moss, president of Moss & Associates.Moss has already constructed several projects in Palm Beach County, including Brightline's 60,000-square-foot West Palm Beach station and platform, a 45,000-square-foot Publix Super Market on Sunset Avenue, and Villages of Windsor, a 264-unit multifamily development in Lake Worth.In her new capacity, Galanti will look to secure future business opportunities for the company in the multifamily, hospitality and education markets.Galanti is a Trustee member of the Palm Beach North Chamber of Commerce, serves on the Executive Trustee Leadership Council, is a graduate of the Leadership West Palm Beach program and leads the Chamber of the Palm Beaches Leadership Alumni Group. She was presented the MVP Award for Excellence by Mayor Jeri Muoio and shows her commitment to the community through her involvement with Habitat for Humanity, Quantum House, the American Heart Association and Fort Pierce's Save the Chimps. Previously, the business development manager at The Morganti Group, Inc. she holds a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Central Florida.