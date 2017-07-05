News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
FreshTracks Capital Invests in Luxury Organic Skincare Company, Ogee
Ogee was founded by Mark Rice, Abbott Stark and Alex Stark, who started Ogee together in 2014, and in 2016 won LaunchVT's business pitch contest. The company's founders spent years in the beauty and fashion industries, building some of the world's leading brands and products, and decided to focus on developing products that represent their own values, with proven ingredients and effective natural formulations.
FreshTracks Capital's Managing Director, T.J. Whalen, said of the deal, "We're thrilled to invest in Ogee's growth. We've worked with the team informally for a couple of years, and we know they have what it takes to be successful in the $120 billion global skincare market. With the Ogee team's proven track record and experience in skincare and fashion, they are well positioned to capitalize on industry trends towards well-differentiated, luxury organic skincare products."
Ogee's certified organic skincare products feature innovative and effective ingredients like Organic Jojoba Oil and Edelweiss Flower Plant Stem Cells to reduce wrinkles, instantly moisturize and restore healthy, smooth, and glowing skin. Full of essential oils and antioxidants, Ogee's products replenish and hydrate to dramatically improve complexion. Ogee's unique formulations are catching the eye of many in the industry, and have been featured in Vogue, Vanity Fair, InStyle, Allure and many other beauty and fashion publications. The brand has also received excellent reception from retailers, and is currently carried by Free People, and in prestige beauty boutiques across the U.S., with many strategic expansion initiatives on the horizon. Learn more at www.Ogee.com.
About FreshTracks Capital: Founded in 2001, FreshTracks Capital is a Vermont-based investment fund that uses venture capital to create positive economic and community impacts. Across its four funds, which total more than $45 million, FreshTracks has invested in over 40 companies. FreshTracks hosts a number of events for entrepreneurs and investors, including Peak Pitch and Road Pitch. The firm's General Partners and Managing Directors are Cairn Cross, Lee Bouyea and T.J. Whalen. FreshTracks is actively investing out of its newly launched fund, FreshTracks Capital IV.
About Ogee: The word Ogee means the "line of beauty" and represents the natural curve of the face, showing a youthful appearance. Ogee is an NSF-certified organic skincare brand founded by a collection of leaders within the fashion and beauty industry, who sought to connect the worlds of luxury and organic. The Ogee collection encapsulates unique formulations derived from the latest discoveries in natural ingredient efficacy. Each product is blended, filled, certified and packaged in the U.S. Ogee has a strict no animal testing policy and is a proud supporter of the Organic Farming Research Foundation.
Contact
FreshTracks:
Ogee: Taylor Osumi Taylor@azione
***@freshtrackscap.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse