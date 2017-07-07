Country(s)
Federation Housing, Inc. Selects Porous Pave for Permeable Paving
Porous Pave XL is Installed to Complete the Garden Walkways and Circular Patio at the Samuel A. Green House in Elkins Park, Penn.
Garrett Churchill, Inc. (Willow Grove, Penn.), the top landscape design company in the Philadelphia region, designed and installed the five-foot-wide walking paths and 24-foot-diameter patio with Porous Pave XL batch mixed on site and poured in place at a depth of 1.5 inches atop a four-inch base of compacted crushed aggregate.
"The project required a paving material with more porosity than permeable pavers. Otherwise, we would have been required to install additional stormwater retention features at grade, adding costs and detracting from the garden," said Jane Lahage, NAHP-e, director of operations, Federation Housing, Inc. "The average age of the residents is 80. We needed a safe surface so they can get out and enjoy the garden."
"With 27 percent to 29 percent void space, Porous Pave infiltrates much more stormwater water than permeable pavers," said Andy Sykes, CLP, owner, Garrett Churchill, Inc. "The rubber content gives it good traction and makes it freeze- and frost-heave resistant to eliminate the risks of heaving and cracking."
The Porous Pave paths and patio enable residents and neighbors of the Samuel A. Green House to enjoy the shade, foliage and flowers provided by 7 shade trees, 3 flowering trees, 120 shrubs and 150 perennials. A simple water feature installed in an 800-pound slab of granite, saved from the demolition of an old house on the site, is at the center of the circular patio, which also offers wood bench seating.
"The garden is a place of beauty and peace. Porous Pave makes it accessible and safe," said Lahage. "The color and texture of the material complements the building and blends with the landscape created by Garrett Churchill."
Federation Housing
Federation Housing (www.federationhousing.org) develops and manages quality, affordable, independent living communities for low- and moderate-income seniors. Founded in 1970, the non-profit organization addresses a dire need in the Philadelphia region, where one in five seniors lives in poverty. Federation Housing currently serves as home to more than 1,500 seniors in 11 rental communities. The organization is unique in the extensive support services provided to residents — including meals, transportation, visiting nurses, onsite social workers, and a broad array of social, cultural, educational, recreational and intergenerational enrichment programs.
Garrett Churchill, Inc.
Garrett Churchill is a landscape design, build, and maintenance company that has served Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and the Delaware Valley since 1999. Our mission is to create outdoor environments that allow our clients to enjoy their properties by showcasing their individual lifestyle or corporate culture. Driven by our desire to serve our clients, we accomplish our mission through creative design/build services and enlightened horticultural management practices. Coming together, the unique perspective of each client and our experience create a beautiful space every time. Discover Garrett Churchill on our web site. Follow us on Facebook.
Porous Pave, Inc.
Porous Pave, Inc. (Grant, Mich.) manufactures Porous Pave, a highly porous, durable and flexible surfacing material consisting of recycled rubber, aggregate and a liquid binding agent. An eco-friendly green building product made in the U.S.A., Porous Pave is the proven pour-in-place permeable paving solution that offers superior permeability for stormwater retention, exceptional versatility, and demonstrated durability. Resilient and slip resistant, Porous Pave conforms to any landscape design and is easy to install on grades up to 30 degrees. For more product information and examples of successful applications, visit www.porouspaveinc.com. Stay up to date with Porous Pave on LinkedIn.
