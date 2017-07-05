News By Tag
D.R. Horton to introduce luxury Emerald Homes brand at Toscana Isles
Limited homesites available for estate homes, with model home construction underway
The new Emerald Homes model will be a single-story 3,121-square-
Located in North Venice, Toscana Isles currently offers a portfolio of 11 floor plans from D.R. Horton's flagship line of top-quality homes, ranging from 1,641 to 3,461 square feet of living space. Emerald Homes will add innovative single- and two-story floor plans offering three-car garages, with countless designer finishes, custom pool and spa packages available.
An elegantly appointed amenity center recently opened at Toscana Isles, featuring an infinity edge pool overlooking an expansive 90-acre lake, a grand gathering room offering ample space for large get-togethers and community events, a billiards room with widescreen televisions for casual relaxation, a state-of-the-
Toscana Isles offers a full lineup of monthly activities and special events for residents to enjoy. The Tuscany-inspired North Venice community is only a 20-minute drive from Sarasota. Two professionally decorated models are currently open for touring. Homes are priced from the high-$200s, with many homesites offering prime waterfront views.
Ideal for commuters, Toscana Isles is located just one mile east of the I-75 Laurel Road exit on Knight's Trail. The white, sandy beaches of the Gulf of Mexico are minutes away, as well as the cultural opportunities, dining, shopping and entertainment of downtown Venice and Sarasota.
To schedule a tour of Toscana Isles, call sales agents Joe Correll at (941) 256-5674 (tel:(941)%20256-
Founded in 1978 in Fort Worth, Texas, D.R. Horton has operations in 78 markets in 26 states in the East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions of the United States. D.R. Horton has been the largest builder in the United States by volume for 15 consecutive years. For over 35 years, D.R. Horton has consistently delivered top-quality new homes to homebuyers across the nation. The livable floor plans, energy-efficient features, and robust new home warranty demonstrate our commitment to excellence in construction. D.R. Horton exhibits leadership in residential development through design innovation, superior craftsmanship, and responsiveness to the needs of its customers. The simple vision that began over 35 years ago represents years of value and security when you choose America's Builder to make your dreams come true. For more information, visit our website at www.drhorton.com/
Contact
Conric PR & Marketing
Josh Milton
***@conricpr.com
