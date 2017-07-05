 
News By Tag
* Dr Horton
* Toscana Isles
* New Homes
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Cape Coral
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
111098765


D.R. Horton to introduce luxury Emerald Homes brand at Toscana Isles

Limited homesites available for estate homes, with model home construction underway
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Dr Horton
Toscana Isles
New Homes

Industry:
Real Estate

Location:
Cape Coral - Florida - US

CAPE CORAL, Fla. - July 11, 2017 - PRLog -- D.R. Horton's Southwest Florida division will soon introduce its Emerald Homes brand at Toscana Isles. A collection of luxury homes ranging from 2,788 to 4,003 square feet of living space will be offered on select homesites with stunning lake views. A model is currently under construction, with completion expected in late summer 2017.

The new Emerald Homes model will be a single-story 3,121-square-foot home with three bedrooms, three baths and a side load three-car garage. This great room-style home will feature a designer kitchen to please the home chef. The lanai serves as an extension of the living space, complete with an outdoor kitchen and infinity edge pool that blends seamlessly into the lakefront.

Located in North Venice, Toscana Isles currently offers a portfolio of 11 floor plans from D.R. Horton's flagship line of top-quality homes, ranging from 1,641 to 3,461 square feet of living space. Emerald Homes will add innovative single- and two-story floor plans offering three-car garages, with countless designer finishes, custom pool and spa packages available.

An elegantly appointed amenity center recently opened at Toscana Isles, featuring an infinity edge pool overlooking an expansive 90-acre lake, a grand gathering room offering ample space for large get-togethers and community events, a billiards room with widescreen televisions for casual relaxation, a state-of-the-art fitness center with Cybex equipment and a group exercise/yoga studio, a kayak launch, lighted tennis courts and a tot lot.

Toscana Isles offers a full lineup of monthly activities and special events for residents to enjoy. The Tuscany-inspired North Venice community is only a 20-minute drive from Sarasota. Two professionally decorated models are currently open for touring. Homes are priced from the high-$200s, with many homesites offering prime waterfront views.

Ideal for commuters, Toscana Isles is located just one mile east of the I-75 Laurel Road exit on Knight's Trail. The white, sandy beaches of the Gulf of Mexico are minutes away, as well as the cultural opportunities, dining, shopping and entertainment of downtown Venice and Sarasota.

To schedule a tour of Toscana Isles, call sales agents Joe Correll at (941) 256-5674 (tel:(941)%20256-5674) or Tom McNamara at (941) 806-9055 (tel:(941)%20806-9055). For more information, visit www.drhorton.com/swfla.

Founded in 1978 in Fort Worth, Texas, D.R. Horton has operations in 78 markets in 26 states in the East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions of the United States. D.R. Horton has been the largest builder in the United States by volume for 15 consecutive years. For over 35 years, D.R. Horton has consistently delivered top-quality new homes to homebuyers across the nation. The livable floor plans, energy-efficient features, and robust new home warranty demonstrate our commitment to excellence in construction. D.R. Horton exhibits leadership in residential development through design innovation, superior craftsmanship, and responsiveness to the needs of its customers. The simple vision that began over 35 years ago represents years of value and security when you choose America's Builder to make your dreams come true. For more information, visit our website at www.drhorton.com/swfla. Home and community information including pricing, included features, terms, availability, and amenities are subject to change and prior sale at any time without notice or obligation. Square footage dimensions are approximate. D.R. Horton and Emerald Homes are equal housing opportunity builders. Florida Registered Building Contractor License # CBC1259453

Contact
Conric PR & Marketing
Josh Milton
***@conricpr.com
End
Source:D.R. Horton
Email:***@conricpr.com
Posted By:***@conricpr.com Email Verified
Tags:Dr Horton, Toscana Isles, New Homes
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Cape Coral - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
CONRIC PR & Marketing | Publishing PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share