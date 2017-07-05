News By Tag
Kolar Design's Kelly Kolar Receives SEGD's Distinguished Member Award
Kelly Kolar, president and founder of Kolar Design, proudly accepted the prestigious SEGD (Society for Experiential Graphic Design) Distinguished Member award during the Experience Miami Conference held June 8-10 at Lowes Miami Beach Hotel.
Kelly Kolar said, "We are honored to be selected by our peers at SEGD for this national distinguished member award. It has been an amazing 25 years building our field and the practice at the intersection of people + place. We thank our clients and community partners that have made this possible for us."
Since she joined SEGD in the 1990s, Kelly Kolar has served the association as an involved supporter, Board Member and ambassador, helping build awareness globally and locally. In addition to her award-winning design work, Kolar has been introducing a new generation to experiential graphic design as an adjunct professor at the University of Cincinnati. As noted by Robert Probst, Dean, College of Design, Architecture, Art & Planning at the University of Cincinnati, "Radical design is possible in Ohio and Kelly seems to have built an entire career on this model, far exceeding Ohio. Today her professional work has global reach and she has evolved into a strong support faculty for experiential design here at the College of Design, Architecture, Art & Planning."
About SEGD - https://segd.org/
About Kolar Design – http://www.kolardesign.net Founded in 1990 by Kelly Kolar, Kolar Design is an award-winning global strategic design firm passionate about finding new and better ways to connect people, places and brands – from healing environments focused on the patient and family experience to global workplaces that blend corporate and cultural identity. Their interdisciplinary team of curated brand strategists, marketers, designers and planners work from brand conception to construction in the creation of environments that connect brands with the people who matter most to them. With insight, design thinking and imagination, they transform spaces into places where people and brands connect. Key clients include: Procter & Gamble, Cincinnati Children's Hospital, Mercy Health, Atricure, University of Cincinnati, The Ohio State University and Washington University in St. Louis, MO.
To learn more, please visit www.KolarDesign.net or call 513.241.4884.
