 
News By Tag
* Life as a Mermaid
* Validus
* Columbia College Hollywood
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Tarzana
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
111098765

Validus Makes Waves with YouTube Hit, Life as a Mermaid

 
 
LAM
LAM
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Life as a Mermaid
Validus
Columbia College Hollywood

Industry:
Entertainment

Location:
Tarzana - California - US

Subject:
Events

TARZANA, Calif. - July 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Besides being one of the top film schools in California, Columbia College Hollywood is also home to several student-created and operated production companies.  These production companies are the result of hard work and dedication by CCH students to create their own content using the skills and training they received while attending the college.

Validus is one of the more prominent and active student production companies that originated from Columbia College Hollywood.  The students that comprise the core crew of Validus are recently graduated seniors as well as current CCH students who also recruit current CCH students as actors, gaffers and various crew positions.  One of their crowning achievements as a production company has been their web series: Life as a Mermaid.   The series follows the adventures of two sisters, Madison and Valerie as they attempt to navigate the pitfalls of young mermaid-hood in the human world.  This episodic web series has been one of their most popular productions to date and is currently slated to release season 3.

In an effort to celebrate the upcoming release of season 3 of the series, Validus combined all the episodes from season 2 to create a full length, 90 minute feature.  Within 2 weeks of its release, they had 700,000 views, with a hit rate of 15,000 per hour and hitting 50,000 channel subscribers.  Currently, the Life as a Mermaid feature is sitting at over 1 million views with over 58,000 subscribers and an overall channel view count of over 24 million!

"Validus continues to make CCH proud with the quality of projects and the level of dedication they have displayed thus far", said Stephen Herring, Director of Career Development at CCH.  "What started out as a fun web-series project has exploded into a YouTube success story and a real testament to our curriculum at CCH."

Validus provides complete production services; specializing in services from concept design and screenplay to production with a cast and crew through finishing in post. They are experienced in working with large and small budgets as well as tight and long-term schedules.

To check out Life as A Mermaid for yourself, check out their YouTube and production pages:

https://www.youtube.com/leylaey

http://www.lifeasamermaid.com/

http://www.validusproductions.com/

Contact
Stephen Herring - Director of Career Development
***@columbiacollege.edu
End
Source:Validus
Email:***@columbiacollege.edu
Posted By:***@columbiacollege.edu Email Verified
Tags:Life as a Mermaid, Validus, Columbia College Hollywood
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Tarzana - California - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Columbia College Hollywood PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share