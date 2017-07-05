News By Tag
Validus Makes Waves with YouTube Hit, Life as a Mermaid
Validus is one of the more prominent and active student production companies that originated from Columbia College Hollywood. The students that comprise the core crew of Validus are recently graduated seniors as well as current CCH students who also recruit current CCH students as actors, gaffers and various crew positions. One of their crowning achievements as a production company has been their web series: Life as a Mermaid. The series follows the adventures of two sisters, Madison and Valerie as they attempt to navigate the pitfalls of young mermaid-hood in the human world. This episodic web series has been one of their most popular productions to date and is currently slated to release season 3.
In an effort to celebrate the upcoming release of season 3 of the series, Validus combined all the episodes from season 2 to create a full length, 90 minute feature. Within 2 weeks of its release, they had 700,000 views, with a hit rate of 15,000 per hour and hitting 50,000 channel subscribers. Currently, the Life as a Mermaid feature is sitting at over 1 million views with over 58,000 subscribers and an overall channel view count of over 24 million!
"Validus continues to make CCH proud with the quality of projects and the level of dedication they have displayed thus far", said Stephen Herring, Director of Career Development at CCH. "What started out as a fun web-series project has exploded into a YouTube success story and a real testament to our curriculum at CCH."
Validus provides complete production services; specializing in services from concept design and screenplay to production with a cast and crew through finishing in post. They are experienced in working with large and small budgets as well as tight and long-term schedules.
To check out Life as A Mermaid for yourself, check out their YouTube and production pages:
https://www.youtube.com/
http://www.lifeasamermaid.com/
http://www.validusproductions.com/
Stephen Herring - Director of Career Development
***@columbiacollege.edu
