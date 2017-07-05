 
Industry News





Trish Robertson earns professional public relations accreditation

 
 
FORT MYERS, CAPE CORAL, BONITA, ESTERO, NAPLES,, Fla. - July 11, 2017 - PRLog -- The Florida Public Relations Association Southwest Florida Chapter is pleased to announce that member Trish Robertson, APR, recently earned professional public relations accreditation, and received the designation of Accredited in Public Relations (APR).

Robertson joins the more than 4,300 active public relations professionals worldwide who represent an elite group of highly skilled professionals committed to practicing with exemplary ethical standards, including 35 in Southwest Florida.

Robertson works for the Collier County Supervisor of Elections office, where she coordinates communications for the elections office and helps develop and execute election worker recruitment strategies, election worker trainings and voter education programs and campaigns.

Robertson is a graduate of Florida Gulf Coast University, where she graduated with a degree in communications with a concentration in public relations, and she is the immediate past president of the Southwest Florida Chapter of FPRA.

To earn public relations accreditation, candidates must pass an oral presentation and rigorous written examination administered by the Universal Accreditation Board (UAB), which is an alliance of eight national and statewide professional associations dedicated to furthering the field of public relations and the development of public relations professionals. FPRA is a member of the UAB.

About the Florida Public Relations Association

The Florida Public Relations Association is dedicated to developing public relations practitioners who, through ethical and standardized practices, enhance the public relations profession in Florida. For more information on the Southwest Florida Chapter of the Florida Public Relations Association, visit fpraswfl.org.

