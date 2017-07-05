Bindlestiff Tours Announces New 7-day Tour Of Canadian Rocky Mountain National Parks For 2018

Bindlestiff Tours announces a new seven-day tour of the Canadian Rocky Mountain National Parks for 2018, departing from Seattle on a fortnightly basis. Bindlestiff Tours is an award-winning, Las Vegas based small group adventure tour company specializing in America's Southwest and Western North America.

Bindlestiff Tours

Contact

Rachel Frampton

1 800 557 6989

info@bindlestifftours.com



Photo:

https://www.prlog.org/ 12651631/1 Rachel Frampton1 800 557 6989

End

-- Bindlestiff Tours, the award-winning small group adventure specialists in America's Southwest and Western North America, has announced a new seven-day tour of the Canadian Rocky Mountain National Parks for 2018, including a unique combination of both camping and lodging accommodation.Departing from Seattle on a fortnightly basis and available for groups of up to 14 guests, this fantastic tour showcases some of Western Canada's most stunning scenery offering travelers the chance to take in the world-famous national parks and mountain towns. Highlights include canoeing on the glacier-fed waters of Lake Louise, exploring the Icefield Parkway, hiking through Jasper National Park as well as visits to the alpine resorts of Whistler and Vancouver. For those eagle-eyed travelers looking to experience the local nature, the tour also provides once in-a-lifetime opportunities to spot local wildlife such as cougars, bears and elk.Further details on the tour include:This seven-day tour departs from Seattle and itinerary highlights include canoeing on Lake Louise, exploring the Icefield Parkway including an optional helicopter ride over the Columbia Icefield, overnight stay in Banff National Park, hiking or biking in Jasper National Park and tours of Whistler and Vancouver. Tour is available from June – August 2018.Rachel Frampton, Owner of Bindlestiff Tours said, "The experiential travel market is growing significantly and as a result, we've seen a huge increase in requests for more trips around Western North America especially the Canadian Rocky Mountain National Parks. We've therefore created this tour to allow clients to take in the highlights of this world-renowned region, providing groups not only with a tailor-made trip to suit their requirements but also with our unique offering of both camping and lodging accommodation."Founded in 2011, Bindlestiff Tours specializes in operating small group adventure tours in Western North America with a focus on the Southwest USA, Western Canada and Alaska, offering a range of one to seven-day experiences. Based in Las Vegas, the company offers clients the opportunity to explore world-famous landscapes and National Parks, which are home to some of the most breathtaking scenery in the US, including Monument Valley, Bryce and Antelope Canyon, Death Valley and the Grand Canyon.