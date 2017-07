Rackfest, Inc. Partners With Duke & Sterling In Business Development Deal

rackfest copy

Duke & Sterling

Rick Diaz

Duke & SterlingRick Diaz

-- Rackfest, Inc., an Internet Marketplace that connects fans to celebrities, announced a partnership with Duke and Sterling, LLC (Duke & Sterling), a Houston based entertainment and management firm. Duke & Sterling will initially provide business development services for Rackfest.Rackfest provides a platform for fans to purchase personalized, authenticated digital autographs, other merchandise and memorabilia and experiences from celebrities with a personalized, convenient and modern twist."Duke & Sterling's extensive expertise, experience and network in entertainment and sports will accelerate Rackfest's growth exponentially. Rackfest is excited to launch and expand this partnership with Duke & Sterling! Jim Kaufman, CEO, Rackfest.On the Rackfest website, celebrities create and customize their own "boutique", highlighting new merchandise, photographs, memorabilia, as well as events through their social media channels (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, etc.). Fans can purchase products directly from the celebrity's customized Rackfest store. It's a one stop shop and unique experience for fans."Partnering with Rackfest is a unique opportunity to provide entertainers and athletes with ownership of their brand using a unique online platform. They [celebrities]can directly engage their fans in a very real and versatile way," said Rick Diaz, CEO of Duke & Sterling. "Our partners and manager's experience in business development, administration, and entertainment, are a perfect complement for Rackfest."To learn more about Rackfest and Duke & Sterling, please visit their websites: www.Rackfest.com and www.duke-sterling.com The Rackfest platform allows fans to directly connect with their favorite actors, musicians, athletes and other celebrities. Racfest takes the traditional celebrity autograph to a whole new level, by creating a unique and personalized connection between fans and their favorite celebrities.Duke & Sterling is a leading business and entertainment management company headquartered in Houston, TX. They provide business development and administration for a variety of industries, including entertainment, by collaborating with industry professionals in the U.S. and abroad. For more information about Duke & Sterling, visit www.duke-sterling.com