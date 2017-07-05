 
News By Tag
* Celebrity
* Actor
* Athlete
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Denver
  Colorado
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
111098765


Rackfest, Inc. Partners With Duke & Sterling In Business Development Deal

 
 
rackfest copy
rackfest copy
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Celebrity
Actor
Athlete

Industry:
Entertainment

Location:
Denver - Colorado - US

Subject:
Partnerships

DENVER - July 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Rackfest, Inc., an Internet Marketplace that connects fans to celebrities, announced a partnership with Duke and Sterling, LLC (Duke & Sterling), a Houston based entertainment and management firm.  Duke & Sterling will initially provide business development services for Rackfest.

Rackfest provides a platform for fans to purchase personalized, authenticated digital autographs, other merchandise and memorabilia and experiences from celebrities with a personalized, convenient and modern twist.

"Duke & Sterling's extensive expertise, experience and network in entertainment and sports will accelerate Rackfest's growth exponentially.  Rackfest is excited to launch and expand this partnership with Duke & Sterling!  Jim Kaufman, CEO, Rackfest.

On the Rackfest website, celebrities create and customize their own "boutique", highlighting new merchandise, photographs, memorabilia, as well as events through their social media channels (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, etc.). Fans can purchase products directly from the celebrity's customized Rackfest store.  It's a one stop shop and unique experience for fans.

"Partnering with Rackfest is a unique opportunity to provide entertainers and athletes with ownership of their brand using a unique online platform.  They [celebrities] can directly engage their fans in a very real and versatile way," said Rick Diaz, CEO of Duke & Sterling. "Our partners and manager's experience in business development, administration, and entertainment, are a perfect complement for Rackfest."

To learn more about Rackfest and Duke & Sterling, please visit their websites:  www.Rackfest.com and www.duke-sterling.com .

About Rackfest

The Rackfest platform allows fans to directly connect with their favorite actors, musicians, athletes and other celebrities. Racfest takes the traditional celebrity autograph to a whole new level, by creating a unique and personalized connection between fans and their favorite celebrities.

About Duke & Sterling

Duke & Sterling is a leading business and entertainment management company headquartered in Houston, TX.  They provide business development and administration for a variety of industries, including entertainment, by collaborating with industry professionals in the U.S. and abroad. For more information about Duke & Sterling, visit www.duke-sterling.com

Contact
Duke & Sterling
Rick Diaz
***@duke-sterling.com
End
Source:Rackfest, Inc.
Email:***@duke-sterling.com
Posted By:***@duke-sterling.com Email Verified
Tags:Celebrity, Actor, Athlete
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Denver - Colorado - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Duke and Sterling PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share