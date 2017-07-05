News By Tag
Rackfest, Inc. Partners With Duke & Sterling In Business Development Deal
Rackfest provides a platform for fans to purchase personalized, authenticated digital autographs, other merchandise and memorabilia and experiences from celebrities with a personalized, convenient and modern twist.
"Duke & Sterling's extensive expertise, experience and network in entertainment and sports will accelerate Rackfest's growth exponentially. Rackfest is excited to launch and expand this partnership with Duke & Sterling! Jim Kaufman, CEO, Rackfest.
On the Rackfest website, celebrities create and customize their own "boutique", highlighting new merchandise, photographs, memorabilia, as well as events through their social media channels (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, etc.). Fans can purchase products directly from the celebrity's customized Rackfest store. It's a one stop shop and unique experience for fans.
"Partnering with Rackfest is a unique opportunity to provide entertainers and athletes with ownership of their brand using a unique online platform. They [celebrities]
To learn more about Rackfest and Duke & Sterling, please visit their websites: www.Rackfest.com and www.duke-sterling.com .
About Rackfest
The Rackfest platform allows fans to directly connect with their favorite actors, musicians, athletes and other celebrities. Racfest takes the traditional celebrity autograph to a whole new level, by creating a unique and personalized connection between fans and their favorite celebrities.
About Duke & Sterling
Duke & Sterling is a leading business and entertainment management company headquartered in Houston, TX. They provide business development and administration for a variety of industries, including entertainment, by collaborating with industry professionals in the U.S. and abroad. For more information about Duke & Sterling, visit www.duke-sterling.com
Contact
Duke & Sterling
Rick Diaz
***@duke-sterling.com
