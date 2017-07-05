Country(s)
Hip Hop Recording Artist Kritta Releases "I Got It" with Vevo Premiere
"This video is an amazing project that is well thought out and speaks the language of today's Millennials. A video of free expression which is what Hip Hop is all about," says KC Amos, Grammy nominated Producer.
Kritta is a recording artist, writer and producer committed to the creation of original content through the power of music. Kritta reminds listeners that your inner voice is the source of creative expression driven by faith in the human spirit of expression. Kritta's recent interview will soon be featured on This Is 50.
"I Got It" is available for purchase & streaming on all major platforms.
