 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
111098765

Hip Hop Recording Artist Kritta Releases "I Got It" with Vevo Premiere

 
Kritta
Kritta
LOS ANGELES - July 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Hip Hop's rising Bay Area emcee KRITTA releases the official music video for "I Got It". The eye-catching visuals coupled with empowering lyrics are sure to entice viewers. "I Got It," is the anthem for entrepreneurs. The video was produced by Kreative Minds Inspire.

"This video is an amazing project that is well thought out and speaks the language of today's Millennials. A video of free expression which is what Hip Hop is all about," says KC Amos, Grammy nominated Producer.

Kritta is a recording artist, writer and producer committed to the creation of original content through the power of music. Kritta reminds listeners that your inner voice is the source of creative expression driven by faith in the human spirit of expression. Kritta's recent interview will soon be featured on This Is 50.

"I Got It" is available for purchase & streaming on all major platforms.

Watch "I Got It" here: http://vevo.ly/ZfsO6P

Streaming now on Spotify, Pandora, Google Play and other major streaming outlets.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_uT1ZEdb-sA



Media Contact
AWJ Platinum PR
***@awjplatinum.com

Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/12651628/1
End
Source:AWJ Platinum
Email:***@awjplatinum.com Email Verified
Tags:Iheartradio, Vevo, Spotify
Industry:Music
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
AWJ Platinum PR PRs



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share