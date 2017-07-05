News By Tag
Dr. Jamie Wells Of ACSH Named As Judge For Miss America's Outstanding Teen Competition
American Council on Science and Health Director of Medicine Dr. Jamie Wells has been selected as a judge for Miss America's Outstanding Teen 2018 competition in Orlando, Florida.
The American Council on Science and Health is a pro-science consumer advocacy non-profit and Miss America's Outstanding Teen, a sister organization to Miss America, is one of the nation's leading achievement programs for young women.
While there are no losers, all 51 teens are incredibly qualified, there can be only one true winner and the judges will be looking for the young lady that represents the best qualities among America's outstanding teens, using factors such as scholastic achievement, creative accomplishment, healthy living and community involvement.
Joining Dr. Wells among the panel of judges is: veterinarian and journalist Dr. Debbye Turner Bell, Miss America of 1990; Benjamin Brecher, an operatic and concert tenor who has had 15 roles with the New York Opera and is Associate Professor of Voice at the University of California at Santa Barbara; Professor Hilary Levey Friedman, sociologist at Brown University; Sinead Norenius, an expert in the beauty and fashion industries who is currently a partner at The Pienza Collective; and Julie Stadler, creator of the Dance Network and member on the Board of Monroe Carell, Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt.
The American Council on Science and Health (http://acsh.org) is headquartered in New York City and educates the public on science and health issues. Their Advisory Board of 300 scientists and doctors has consisted of luminaries from famed Surgeon General Dr. C. Everett Koop to John Higginson, the first Director of the World Health Organization's International Agency for Research on Cancer, to Dr. Don Henderson, the man credited for eliminating smallpox. As the Wall Street Journal phrased it, "ACSH knows the difference between a health scare and a health threat."
