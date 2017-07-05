News By Tag
Change Management Immersive Working Session
Coaching Those Who are not on Board, in Denial or "Addicted to the Status QuoTM" and Actively or Passively Resisting Change At the Lean People Development Summit hosted by Lean Frontiers in Savannah, GA
You will hear how a top 5 bank is moving from tools and compliance to evoking behavioral change that creates invested hearts and minds. Learn about the wisdom being employed to address the Addiction to Status Quo TM that prevents leaders, coaches and organizations from successfully sustaining a transformation. Learn the countermeasures used to address a culture change and lessons learned. Discover the stages of behavioral change where classical coaching is a barrier/roadblock to behavioral change.
Attendees will learn how and why to change their approach to people who are resistant to changing their behavior, who seriously consider action but do not commit to change, and people intent upon changing their behavior but who lack the confidence to experiment with new behavior/change. In this session, you will learn:
• what must be true to be one of the 3% of organizations that transform successfully.
• the secret sauce of Toyota's lean success
• why people are "Addicted to the Status QuoTM" and do not get on board with a change.
• how to assist a person get on board.
Ron Oslin is currently the Lead Coach of the Lean Coaching team at Capital One and is President of One System One Voice LLC. The lean coaching team provides counseling and coaching to all levels of leadership at Capital One. Oslin joined Capital One in December 2007 with more than 20 years of lean application in manufacturing and service. Oslin began his process learning journey in 1982 as an intern with Dr. Edward Deming and has applied lean methodologies in printing, auto manufacture, marine heating and air conditioning manufacture, health care, education and banking. Oslin has held roles as CEO, COO, and transformation leader in several organizations. He received his bachelors from Virginia Commonwealth University and is a Six Sigma Master Black Belt.
Lean People Development is part of Lean Leadership Week that starts with the 2-day Lean People Development Summit and ends with the 2-day Lean Accounting & Management Summit. Between the 2 events is a unique offering of workshops applicable to both sets of attendees. Join executives and their teams from around the globe and explore best practices as it relates to developing people and managing the business of the lean enterprise. Lean Leadership Week takes place September 11-15, 2017 in the charming Southern city of Savannah, GA! For more information visit: http://leanpeopledevelopment.com/
About: Lean Frontiers hosts leading-edge, intensely-focused learning events for the lean community. These events take the form of Large Summits, hands-on workshops, and online learning opportunities. A unique mix of thought leaders and practitioners present, and facilitate in a variety of learning formats at each event. Everything they do is focused on involving everyone in lean thinking and giving them the skills to sustain it. Founded in 2004 by Jim Huntzinger and with business partner Duane Butcher, Lean Frontiers has grown considerably offering lean events in the United States, Europe and Asia Pacific. For more information on Lean Frontiers, visit www.leanfrontiers.com.
