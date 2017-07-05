News By Tag
Saelig Intros Unique CS448 Isolated High Voltage 4-Ch 200MHz Oscilloscope
The CS448 is a unique isolated four-channel 200MHz 14-bit oscilloscope designed to measure high voltage, fast slew-rate signals such as those in a full or three-phase power electronic switching bridge.
The CS448 has been designed from the ground up to accurately measure small voltages while exposed to large (<1000V) swings. While the input ranges available are +/-0.8V and +/-8.0V, attenuating probes are used to extend the input range up to 800V. The application software automatically scales the values to adjust for probe attenuation. Sampling at 500MSa/s, all 4 channels are phase aligned with better than +/-140ps skew so the CS448 can be used for impedance and gain/phase measurement. The CS448 provides coherent measurements of the channel inputs and the built-in tracking generator. The signal generator has >110dB CMRR at 50 MHz, with a working isolation between the output and ground of 800VRMS. The high CMRR and the isolated design allow high-side gate drives to be measured without large unwanted common mode artifacts. Dead time, pulse timing, gate charge characteristics, and parasitics can all be observed.
The CS448's free application software allows a USB or Ethernet connected Windows PC to provide operating controls and display. A built-in Link Port is used for controlling Cleverscope accessory devices such as the CS1070 1A 50 MHz power amplifier, or the CS1110 VCE Sat Probe. The CS448 also includes RS232, SPI and I2C ports for the control of other user equipment.
With optically-isolated channels, a high dynamic range and an internal signal generator, this combination in the CS448 is targeted for measuring power switching values, carrying out tradeoff analysis, and verifying the design and operation of power electronics designs. Designed and made in New Zealand by Cleverscope, an innovative test equipment manufacturer, to be compact in size (9.75" x 6.5" x 2.2") and weight (5.5lb), the CS448 is available now at $9600 from Saelig Company, Inc. Fairport NY. Saelig Company Inc. 1-888-7SAELIG info@saelig.com
