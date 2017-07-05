News By Tag
Half Priced Promo for Selected Tuvizo Reflective Vests Announced
Before the grand Amazon Prime Day, Tuvizo's original product is on a 50% off sale for a limited time only
"As Tuvizo gears for the annual Prime Day, we're giving away some of our reflective vests for half the price until all supplies last! And while we all wait for next week, we urge you to subscribe to our Early Bird program where you get to see all the new promos and products we will be launching from this point forward, first before the public. Just email your name and intent to vip@tuvizo.com and we'll have you catered in future newsletters,"
About Tuvizo
Tuvizo is a newly emerging family run company specialising in high visibility clothing primarily designed for use in outdoor fitness and leisure pursuits. The company believes safety combined with user friendly design and functionality is paramount. Tuvizo's newest product is a waterproof drybag and a microfiber beach towel. It's Reflective vests provide high visibility day & night for running, cycling, walking or any other outdoor activity. This easily adjustable lightweight elastic harness gives a versatile comfortable fit over sports gear or outdoor clothing.
Contact
Jo Parkes
+27218139079
***@tuvizo.com
