Half Priced Promo for Selected Tuvizo Reflective Vests Announced

Before the grand Amazon Prime Day, Tuvizo's original product is on a 50% off sale for a limited time only
 
 
SARASOTA, Fla. - July 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Amazon Prime Day is coming fast so before the big day, Tuvizo has offered a deep discount priced at half of current retail price of selected variants and bundles of their original reflective gear. Any Reflective Vest bought from the original listing will get a 50% off the second selected product or bundle. The reflective vest retails from $10.99 to $13.99 depending on size variants.

It's also available for the Tuvizo safety lights-vest-storage bag bundle, and the Tuvizo scarf-reflective vest bundle. All bundles retail at $13.99. All qualifying items must be done in a single order and shipped to a single address and all offers are only good while supplies last.

"As Tuvizo gears for the annual Prime Day, we're giving away some of our reflective vests for half the price until all supplies last! And while we all wait for next week, we urge you to subscribe to our Early Bird program where you get to see all the new promos and products we will be launching from this point forward, first before the public. Just email your name and intent to vip@tuvizo.com and we'll have you catered in future newsletters," says Abi Tunstall, owner of Tuvizo.

About Tuvizo

Tuvizo is a newly emerging family run company specialising in high visibility clothing primarily designed for use in outdoor fitness and leisure pursuits. The company believes safety combined with user friendly design and functionality is paramount. Tuvizo's newest product is a waterproof drybag and a microfiber beach towel. It's Reflective vests provide high visibility day & night for running, cycling, walking or any other outdoor activity. This easily adjustable lightweight elastic harness gives a versatile comfortable fit over sports gear or outdoor clothing.

