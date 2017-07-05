News By Tag
Local Nevada Business on the Rise
Ortiz Enterprises Inc has been steadily building a strong foundation, carefully selecting and placing team members into management positions. "The vetting process is pretty intense," says one department lead. "We have a reputation with our clientele and every one of our leaders has lived that reputation and has made it a part of who they are." This reputation has come to include a broadening reach across the west coast, with expansions reaching to Southern California within the next 90 days and three new markets by year's end. Ortiz Enterprises' clientele expects nothing less, with brand names that require delicate and strategic handling across several demographics and states.
But business expansion isn't the only goal. Ortiz Enterprises has found a new motivation in community outreach. "It's important to myself and our team that we give back. Volunteering our time for a charitable cause, regardless of the organization, is a very eye opening and life changing experience,"
In the meantime, Ortiz Enterprises Inc will continue to strive to maintain their course of success, always assessing and evaluating process, and increasing their presence in the community. To learn more about Ortiz Enterprises Inc opportunities, contact their Careers Department at careers@ortizenterprises-
