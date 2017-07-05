 
Industry News





July 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
111098765


Local Nevada Business on the Rise

 
 
LAS VEGAS - July 11, 2017 - PRLog -- In today's business climate, true success can be a rare occurrence. Many upstart businesses fall by the wayside within their first 12 to 24 months of operation. What's even more rare is finding a sustainable formula for success. "It's all about setting a goal and executing consistently, not letting anything get in your way," says Joey Ortiz, CEO of Ortiz Enterprises Inc, a Las Vegas based organization that has been turning heads in the second quarter of 2017. "It's not just about doing something that nobody else can do, "adds Ortiz. "It's about maintaining the type of work ethic that most others aren't willing to, and being determined to see your goals through to completion no matter what."

Ortiz Enterprises Inc has been steadily building a strong foundation, carefully selecting and placing team members into management positions. "The vetting process is pretty intense," says one department lead. "We have a reputation with our clientele and every one of our leaders has lived that reputation and has made it a part of who they are." This reputation has come to include a broadening reach across the west coast, with expansions reaching to Southern California within the next 90 days and three new markets by year's end. Ortiz Enterprises' clientele expects nothing less, with brand names that require delicate and strategic handling across several demographics and states.

But business expansion isn't the only goal. Ortiz Enterprises has found a new motivation in community outreach. "It's important to myself and our team that we give back. Volunteering our time for a charitable cause, regardless of the organization, is a very eye opening and life changing experience," says Joey. Ortiz and team started its community building efforts last year with a Thanksgiving food drive and closing the year off by partnering with its Southern California sister-organization for a Toys-for-Tots event. Having participated in several more charitable events this year already, Ortiz has plans to expand their efforts, including a Walk for Autism event in the works and possibly a special event for Breast Cancer Awareness month. "Helping those in need is both humbling and rewarding at the same time. And it's contagious! Face to face time with the community is always a great experience, but when you add the dynamic of a charitable cause the effect grows exponentially."

In the meantime, Ortiz Enterprises Inc will continue to strive to maintain their course of success, always assessing and evaluating process, and increasing their presence in the community. To learn more about Ortiz Enterprises Inc opportunities, contact their Careers Department at careers@ortizenterprises-inc.com or visit their website at www.ortizenterprises-inc.com. To learn more about their community outreach program, upcoming events, and/or how you can help, contact hr@ortizenterprises-inc.com.

