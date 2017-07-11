News By Tag
Theatre School @ North Coast Rep Presents: 'A Midsummer Night's Dream' A Fun Show For All Ages
Benjamin Cole has an abundance of directing experience and has been involved in over two-dozen Shakespeare productions. For this production, he decided to jump back to First Folio, the first official publication of Shakespeare's work, because "it is the closest to Shakespeare's original intent in the structure, spelling, and punctuation that we have." Many modern editors of Shakespeare's plays chose to standardize "misspellings"
The cast includes: John Blackstone-Gardner (Theseus), Cohl Capan (Flute), Kobe Cowell (Peaseblossom)
Performances are free, outdoors at La Colonia Community Center & Park, August 2 - 6th @ 6pm. 715 Valley Ave. Solana Beach 92075. For more information, please call 858-481-1055, visit our website https://northcoastreptheatreschool.org/
ABOUT THE THEATRE SCHOOL AT NORTH COAST REP
The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep encourages young minds to explore the adventures of live performance so they can further understand and appreciate it as an art form. With this foundation, we are dedicated to educating future theatre professionals in the highest standards of the most essential elements of theatre, and inspiring students to become lifelong theatre supporters. Our Theatre School offers a multi-faceted array of cultural and educational programs to students from grades K-12 throughout San Diego County to provide them with the skills and confidence they need to excel in any profession. Our vision is to offer classes, productions, workshops, and training designed to educate students, and enrich their appreciation of diverse cultural and theatrical experiences. We strive to challenge students to go beyond basic training, and take ownership of choices and personal development. We strongly support student's freedom of expression, and inspire exploration of creative release. It is our goal to build student's self-confidence and enhance their public-speaking skills all while having fun and expanding their awareness of the magic of live theatre.
