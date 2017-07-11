 
News By Tag
* Theatre School
* North Coast Rep
* Shakespeare
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Solana Beach
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
111098765


Theatre School @ North Coast Rep Presents: 'A Midsummer Night's Dream' A Fun Show For All Ages

 
 
Gabe Krut, Wendy Maddox, Gillian Shapiro, Charoline Salel
Gabe Krut, Wendy Maddox, Gillian Shapiro, Charoline Salel
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Theatre School
* North Coast Rep
* Shakespeare

Industry:
* Entertainment

Location:
* Solana Beach - California - US

Subject:
* Events

SOLANA BEACH, Calif. - July 11, 2017 - PRLog -- There's mischief in the woods!  The Theatre School @ North Coast Repertory Theatre presents William Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream.  Magical fairies with love juice complicate two teen couples' relationships in this "First Folio" Shakespearean comedy.  Benjamin Cole directs his theatre school students in this entertaining summer performance, from August 2 – 6, 2017. A family friendly show.

Benjamin Cole has an abundance of directing experience and has been involved in over two-dozen Shakespeare productions.  For this production, he decided to jump back to First Folio, the first official publication of Shakespeare's work, because "it is the closest to Shakespeare's original intent in the structure, spelling, and punctuation that we have."  Many modern editors of Shakespeare's plays chose to standardize "misspellings" and grammatical "mistakes".  Cole believes, "these newer editions, destroy some fantastic opportunities for interesting interpretations of the text that existed before the regular rules were invented for spelling and grammar.  We choose to use the 'mistakes' as clues that help make the scripts more active and further connected with the audience."

The cast includes: John Blackstone-Gardner (Theseus), Cohl Capan (Flute), Kobe Cowell (Peaseblossom) and Belle Flanegan (Mustardseed) are all from Carlsbad, Moritz Hetze (Snug) from Carmel Valley, Karina Hull (Helena) from Carlsbad, Gabe Krut (Oberon) and Emmy MacRae (Starveling) from Carmel Valley, Wendy Maddox (Puck) from Carlsbad, Anny Ouellet (Snout) from Vista, Chris Payne (Lysander) from Cardiff, Jennifer Richards (Hermia) from Carmel Valley, Caroline Salel (Cobweb) from Solana Beach, Aidan Sgarlato (Egeus) from San Diego, Gillian Shapiro (Titania) from San Marcos, Dillon Siry (Demetrius) from Rancho Santa Fe, Steve Smith (Bottom) from Normal Heights, Grace Takiff (Hippolita) from La Jolla and Gemma Willetts (Quince) from Carlsbad.

Performances are free, outdoors at La Colonia Community Center & Park, August 2 - 6th @ 6pm.  715 Valley Ave. Solana Beach 92075.  For more information, please call 858-481-1055, visit our website https://northcoastreptheatreschool.org/ or email Ben@northcoastrep.org with questions.


ABOUT THE THEATRE SCHOOL AT NORTH COAST REP

The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep encourages young minds to explore the adventures of live performance so they can further understand and appreciate it as an art form. With this foundation, we are dedicated to educating future theatre professionals in the highest standards of the most essential elements of theatre, and inspiring students to become lifelong theatre supporters. Our Theatre School offers a multi-faceted array of cultural and educational programs to students from grades K-12 throughout San Diego County to provide them with the skills and confidence they need to excel in any profession. Our vision is to offer classes, productions, workshops, and training designed to educate students, and enrich their appreciation of diverse cultural and theatrical experiences. We strive to challenge students to go beyond basic training, and take ownership of choices and personal development. We strongly support student's freedom of expression, and inspire exploration of creative release.  It is our goal to build student's self-confidence and enhance their public-speaking skills all while having fun and expanding their awareness of the magic of live theatre.

Contact
The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep
***@northcoastrep.org
End
Source:
Email:***@northcoastrep.org Email Verified
Tags:Theatre School, North Coast Rep, Shakespeare
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Solana Beach - California - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jul 11, 2017
North Coast Repertory Theatre News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share