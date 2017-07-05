News By Tag
Businesswoman K. Patrice Williams Appointed to Solano Partnership Against Violence
"I am extremely excited," she says. "The Solano Partnership Against Violence is a key commission because it's one that can potentially touch the lives of so many segments of our community – seniors, women, children, the homeless, low income residents, LGBTQ residents and communities affected by gang violence."
SPAV is associated with the county's Office of Family Violence Prevention and strives to build a comprehensive approach to addressing violence of all kinds. Williams, who holds a Juris Doctorate, believes her professional background, and work with organizations that support neighborhood safety, give her the foundation to make an impact during her tenure.
"I am happy to have found a commission that I feel both a personal and professional connection to, and very thankful that the Supervisor chose me as her appointee." she says.
She became interested in applying for the position after hearing Supervisor Erin Hannigan speak at a seminar about civic leadership opportunities for women, an event that Williams planned working with Governor Brown's office.
Williams is owner of the public affairs and outreach firm BrandGOV and has served on the boards of several organizations, including the Solano Sunset Rotary and the Solano Black Chamber of Commerce. She has also been involved with the community safety efforts of the Fighting Back Partnership and the Crime Free Multi-housing Task Force. She is the recipient of several business awards and U.S. Congressional and California State Assembly Certificates of Recognition, and is a former Honorary Commander for Travis Air Force Base. She got her law degree from San Francisco Law School and is a member of the San Francisco Bar Association. For more information on Williams and BrandGOV's services, please visit www.brandgov.com .
SPAV meets every second Tuesday from 12:15 to 1:30 pm at the Solano Family Justice Center, 604 Empire Street, in Fairfield. Meetings are opened to the public; anyone interested can attend. To find out more about the commission visit Solano County's website at www.solanocounty.com.
About BrandGOV
BrandGOV is a full service public affairs and outreach firm, specializing in community and event outreach campaigns, logistics and planning for special events, conferences and diversity and business matchmaking events.
