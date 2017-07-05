 
Industry News





July 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
111098765

Solarblaze Featured in USA Today for Their Partnership with Evolved Enterprise

 
 
BEDFORD, N.H. - July 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Solarblaze Products is trailblazing the alternative lighting industry. After confirming their partnership with Evolved Enterprise, Solarblaze was featured in USA today for their mission to create a positive impact on our Earth. The feature showed a strengthened effort by Solarblaze to focus on products that provide eco-friendly functionality which Evolved Enterprise recognized, driving the partnership.

Who is Evolved Enterprise?

Founder Yanik Silver created Evolved Enterprise with a mission to reshape the business industry. Yanik believes that in asking the question, why is this business important to me and to the world?

If an can find an answer he/she truly believes in, they will find happiness and fulfillment, which in turn creates profits.

"Our purpose is to give entrepreneurs the training, resources and assistance they need to transform their business into a force for good in the world." –Yanik Silver

The Partnership: Putting Mission before Money

Solarblaze Products hopes to continue to gain exposure and find people who care about making a positive impact on our environment. With the help of Evolved Enterprise they will look not only to continue gaining high end exposure, but also to build a strong foundation based on their mission for a better Earth.

About Solarblaze Products LLC:

Solarblaze Products is a solar lights company selling easy to install solar powered motion sensor lights. Perfect for dimly light corners of the house or backyard, Solarblaze's products are fairly priced, eco-friendly lighting solutions aimed to help the customer and the environment.

The company website is: https://www.amazon.com/Solarblaze-Bright-SOLAR-Powered-Ou...

Ben Osterholtz
***@solarblazeproducts.com
Source:Solarblaze Products
Email:***@solarblazeproducts.com
