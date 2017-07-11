 
Industry News





SupplyChainBrain Recognizes Fortna as a Great Supply Chain Partner

 
 
READING, Pa. - July 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Fortna®, The Distribution Experts®, is proud to be named a 2017 Great Supply Chain Partner by SupplyChainBrain for the eighth consecutive year. SupplyChainBrain received hundreds of nominations during their six-month online poll. Nominations for Fortna included statements such as:

• "Fortna has developed lasting relationships at all levels of the organization from frontline employees to the executive team."

• "We have trusted them for over 60 projects, including double-digit DC designs, and continue to be pleased with their results."

• "Fortna has been a great steward of our money by continuing to drive down costs."

This award is one of several that Fortna received this year, including the Supply & Demand Chain Executive 100 award, the Manhattan Associates Partner Performance Club MVP and two Pros to Know awards to Fortna associates – Seth Conrad and Brad Anderson. This award is especially meaningful because it is based solely on nominations from clients for whom Fortna's work made a significant impact on their company's efficiency, customer service and overall supply chain performance.

"We are very grateful to all our clients who took the time to nominate us for this significant supply chain award," said John A. White III, president and CEO of Fortna. "Being honored in this way validates our work helping companies optimize their distribution operations and implementing solutions that drive a competitive advantage."

"For 15 years running, SupplyChainBrain has published our much-anticipated list of 100 Great Supply Chain Partners – a select group of companies whose customers recognize them for providing outstanding solutions and services. This year's field of nominees was abundant and very strong, hailing from all aspects of supply chain management," said Brad Berger, publisher of SupplyChainBrain.

The complete listing of the 100 Great Supply Chain Partners will appear in the July/August 2017 issue of SupplyChainBrain magazine and on the website.

About Fortna Inc.
For over 70 years, Fortna has partnered with the world's top brands – companies like O'Reilly, ASICS, Pick n Pay and Totto – helping them improve their distribution operations and transform their businesses. Companies with complex distribution operations trust Fortna to help them meet customer promises and competitive challenges profitably. We are a professional services firm built on a promise – we develop a solid business case for change and hold ourselves accountable to those results. Our expertise spans supply chain strategy, distribution center operations, material handling, supply chain systems, organizational excellence, and warehouse control software. For more information, visit www.fortna.com.

Media Contact:  Kate Baar, Director, Marketing, katebaar@fortna.com
End
Page Updated Last on: Jul 11, 2017
