NAMM Foundation Awards $35,000 Grant to San Diego Non-Profit Guitars in the Classroom
"We are so pleased to benefit Guitars in the Classroom with a grant in their quest to continue to create access and opportunities for all people to experience the joy of making music," said Mary Luehrsen, executive director of the The NAMM Foundation. "It is through their transformative work of nonprofit music service organizations that thousands of people will discover their own musical talent."
The NAMM Foundation is a part of the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM), and supports the advancement of music making across a lifespan including scientific research, philanthropy and public service programs. Grants are awarded to nonprofit organizations that create access to quality music making opportunities and instruction . GITC will utilize the funds awarded to continue training teachers, increasing faculty throughout San Diego County and expand teacher-training locations.
Since its inception in 1994, The NAMM Foundation's annual grant program has donated more than $16 million in support to domestic and international music education programs, scientific research, advocacy and public service programs related to music making. The grants are funded in part by donations from the National Association of Music Merchants and its 10,300 member companies worldwide.
About The NAMM Foundation
The NAMM Foundation is a nonprofit organization funded in part by the National Association of Music Merchants and its 10,300 members. The Foundation's mission is to advance active participation in music making across the lifespan by supporting scientific research, philanthropic giving and public service programs. For more information about The NAMM Foundation, please visit www.nammfoundation.org.
About Guitars in the Classroom
Guitars in the Classroom (GITC) is a nonprofit dedicated to creating access to musical learning for all students and improving the quality of education by providing ongoing musical training and resources to educators. GITC trains, provides supplies and coaches teachers who wish to lead and integrate hands-on music with lessons in English language arts, math, science, social studies and more. GITC's work promotes teacher effectiveness, student engagement, collaboration, creativity, communication, critical thinking and academic achievement
Contact
Miguel Covarrubias
***@guitarsintheclassroom.org
