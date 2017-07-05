 
News By Tag
* Guitars in the Classroom
* Namm
* The NAMM Foundation
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Location
* San Diego
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
111098765

NAMM Foundation Awards $35,000 Grant to San Diego Non-Profit Guitars in the Classroom

 
 
Photo Courtesy of Michael Maher Photography
Photo Courtesy of Michael Maher Photography
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Guitars in the Classroom
* Namm
* The NAMM Foundation

Industry:
* Education

Location:
* San Diego - California - US

Subject:
* Sponsorships

SAN DIEGO - July 11, 2017 - PRLog -- The NAMM Foundation has generously awarded a $35,000 grant to Guitars in the Classroom (GITC), a local nonprofit dedicated to bringing musical training and instruments to public schools as part of GITC's local, regional and national music integration programs.  The organization was selected as one of 24 organizations to receive a grant to fund vital programs that create and support access to musical instruction and that serve to inspire a life-long love of making music in its population.

"We are so pleased to benefit Guitars in the Classroom with a grant in their quest to continue to create access and opportunities for all people to experience the joy of making music," said Mary Luehrsen, executive director of the The NAMM Foundation. "It is through their transformative work of nonprofit music service organizations that thousands of people will discover their own musical talent."

The NAMM Foundation is a part of the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM), and  supports the advancement of music making across a lifespan including scientific research, philanthropy and public service programs. Grants are awarded to nonprofit organizations that create access to quality music making opportunities and instruction . GITC will utilize the funds awarded to continue training teachers, increasing faculty throughout San Diego County and expand teacher-training locations.

"We are grateful to The NAMM Foundation for their comprehensive vision of the impact music can have on child development," said Jessica Baron, executive director and founder of Guitars in the Classroom. "Their commitment to furthering our efforts is improving the quality of life and the future for our young students. We thank the leadership and members of NAMM for once more giving us a chance to learn, grow and serve."

Since its inception in 1994, The NAMM Foundation's annual grant program has donated more than $16 million in support to domestic and international music education programs, scientific research, advocacy and public service programs related to music making.  The grants are funded in part by donations from the National Association of Music Merchants and its 10,300 member companies worldwide.

About The NAMM Foundation
The NAMM Foundation is a nonprofit organization funded in part by the National Association of Music Merchants and its 10,300 members. The Foundation's mission is to advance active participation in music making across the lifespan by supporting scientific research, philanthropic giving and public service programs. For more information about The NAMM Foundation, please visit www.nammfoundation.org.

About Guitars in the Classroom

Guitars in the Classroom (GITC) is a nonprofit dedicated to creating access to musical learning for all students and improving the quality of education by providing ongoing musical training and resources to educators. GITC trains, provides supplies and coaches teachers who wish to lead and integrate hands-on music with lessons in English language arts, math, science, social studies and more. GITC's work promotes teacher effectiveness, student engagement, collaboration, creativity, communication, critical thinking and academic achievement—essential skills for the 21st century. GITC is currently headquartered in San Diego, Calif. but has programs running in 33 states in the U.S. and Canada. www.guitarsintheclassroom.org

Contact
Miguel Covarrubias
***@guitarsintheclassroom.org
End
Source:
Email:***@guitarsintheclassroom.org Email Verified
Tags:Guitars in the Classroom, Namm, The NAMM Foundation
Industry:Education
Location:San Diego - California - United States
Subject:Sponsorships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Guitars in the Classroom News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share