Picard's The Dark & The Wounded Documentary Film Wins Big with 3 Awards from Cinema Worldfest
Judges based their decisions on the quality, creativity and technical aspects of each film. The award appropriately reflects the endless hours spent creating an outstanding cinematic production.
Determined to share his art and his message, Picard sets plans in motion to exhibit the series in a new way. In an unprecedented move, he forced his way into the places no one else wanted to go—abandoned prisons, vacant asylums long left to rot became the backdrop for his new work, The Dark and The Wounded.
But entering these unearthly ruins proved to be more difficult than he could have ever imagined… He bent the rules. He trespassed. He wrote a fake movie. He did whatever he needed to do to get in. Gaining momentum, he only had one thing on his mind…
Alcatraz Prison.
Bringing this spectacular idea to life required the addition of more creative talent however, so Picard brought onboard renowned Hollywood composer Jeff Danna to create an awe-inspiring soundtrack for both the exhibition and film, and Dr. Jeff Dean to co-direct and lead as head cinematographer. Dean's unique and outstanding visionary skills have helped bring the live visceral event experience to film.
About James Picard: Picard has exhibited extensively in over 150 art shows throughout North America and Europe. His work has been exhibited next to Picasso, Matisse, Miro, and Warhol. Harold Town stated that Picard's talent is "rare in the art world". When Picard is not painting, he is teaching others how to paint. He has received countless awards and accolades for his work and contributions to communities throughout North America. He is currently residing in Vancouver and Los Angeles and is touring his award-winning documentary "The Dark and The Wounded" around the world.
