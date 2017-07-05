Tools to Reach Corporate Tax Executives

 
July 2017





Emerging & Frontier Markets Association
CONCORD, Mass. - July 11, 2017 - PRLog -- The Emerging & Frontier Markets Association announces two unique sponsorship opportunities to enable sponsors to reach companies researching international tax planning or compliance. These opportunities are the Emerging and Frontier Markets Tax Briefing or Regfollower, a more comprehensive global tax site. Corporate tax directors, corporate tax personnel, law and accounting firms, international tax consultants, banks, insurers and other service providers stay up to date on global tax developments each week with these tools.

These tax tools are made available to about 25000 users each week. By sponsoring these tools, advertisers have unparalleled access to tax practitioners in some of the most dynamic and fastest growing economies in the world.

FATCA, transfer pricing, licensing, CbC, local budget, incentives, dividends, profits distributions, tax avoidance are among many issues covered. Since the content is so important to readers, they often go back to research particular items and will see the ad again and again.

Advertising into a global market gives a business the distinct advantage of connecting with new customers and new business partners

To find out more, please contact gbrown@emerging-frontiermarkets.org or visit http://www.emerging-frontiermarkets.org/tax-briefings

Emerging & Frontier Markets Association
Emerging & Frontier Markets Association
Tags:International Business, International Tax, International Accounting
Industry:Accounting
Location:Concord - Massachusetts - United States
Subject:Sponsorships
