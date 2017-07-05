INTIGRAL, Inc. Launches New Website

July 10 marks the relaunch of www.intigral.com; a website devoted to insulating glass and blinds between the glass.

-- July 10 marks the relaunch of intigral.com;a website devoted to insulating glass and blinds between the glass. Intigral.com boasts an all new layout with easy to navigate pages to find the information you need quickly. Visitors to the site will see many new features including interactive blinds between the glass product pages and a company news page.The redesign of intigral.com will help INTIGRAL continue their tradition of excellence as they grow in new products and manufacturing locations. "As we continue to grow INTIGRAL, we needed a fresh website that accurately reflects our products and capabilities"said Jason Thomas, President, INTIGRAL, Inc. "For over 30 years we have been the leader in regional IGU manufacturing, but with growth into blinds between glass (Innovia and ScreenLine) and our expanding market presence, we needed a website that demonstrated our new capabilities and territory. In years past, our website primarily served as a front door for our customers to directly access our systems, place orders and track the status of that order through our manufacturing & delivery process. This new site is our first step toward a stronger web presence. Our ultimate goal is an interactive site for our customers to interact with INTIGRAL, but also a site where our customers have a repository of information that assists them in their selling process. This site was developed around home & properly owners where they can make the best decision they can about the value added products they are purchasing for their home, office or project."For more information please contact Jamie Cigany at Jamie.cigany@intigral.com or 440.439.0980.