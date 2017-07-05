 
Industry News





July 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
111098765


Trucker Huss Director Kevin Nolt Named President of WP&BC San Francisco

 
 
Kevin Nolt
Kevin Nolt
 
SAN FRANCISCO - July 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Trucker Huss, APC is pleased to announce Director Kevin Nolt will serve as President of the San Francisco Chapter of the Western Pension & Benefits Council (WP&BC) as of July 1, 2017 for a two-year term.

WP&BC was founded in 1954 in San Francisco to bring together all professionals involved in pension and other employee benefits work to promote education, exchange information, and foster sound principles and practices in the field. Chapter members are plan sponsors and professionals from the accounting, actuarial, administrative, banking, consulting, investment, insurance and legal areas of the industry.

"I am thrilled to have the opportunity to lead our organization for the coming two years.  My goal is to continue to develop innovative ways to provide our members with high-quality programming and the opportunity to network with their peers.  In addition, I seek to position the organization long-term by engaging the next generation of leaders in the benefits industry," stated Nolt.

Nolt focuses his practice primarily on qualified retirement plans, including defined benefit and defined contribution plans, and his clients include Fortune 500 companies, non-profit foundations and schools and universities. Nolt has been involved with WP&BC since 2004.  He has served on the WP&BC Board of Directors for nine years and also participated in its membership and program committees.

About Trucker Huss

Trucker Huss is the largest employee benefits specialty law firm headquartered on the West Coast. Our in-depth knowledge and breadth of experience on all issues confronting benefit plans, plan sponsors, and plan fiduciaries translate into real-world, practical solutions for our clients—backed by the resources to handle the most complex or the most straightforward matters. For more information, visit http://www.truckerhuss.com/.

