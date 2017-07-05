 
Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Back UAC School of Global Management as a Gold Member

UAC School of Global Management Doral Chamber Memb
DORAL, Fla. - July 11, 2017 - PRLog -- The Doral Chamber of Commerce proudly welcomes UAC School of Global Management as a gold Member. The Doral Chamber of Commerce in partnership with businesses such as UAC School of Global Management will continue to work together towards a common goal building a healthy economy and continuing to improve the quality of life in the City of Doral.

"On behalf of everyone at the Doral Chamber of Commerce, we extend our warmest welcome to Balambico LLC!" says Manny Sarmiento, President & CEO of the Doral Chamber of Commerce.

About UAC School of Global Management

UAC is internationally renowned as a leading institution on the cutting edge of education. UAC boasts more than 50,000 alumni worldwide. The Campus resembles and plans for their graduates embody the highest level of professionalism, thereby enabling them to flourish as global entrepreneurs and business leaders.

Since its foundation, UAC has been committed to pioneering many educational processes and providing the highest level of education and professionalism. With ambitious projects in the areas of academics, culture, social involvement, and community, the university has highlighted great contributions, to the Americas.

UAC School of Global Management aims to educate students to be outstanding leaders, entrepreneurs and sustainable business builders in the global arena. Their academic programs provide students with a strong theoretical foundation, which is complemented with hands- on approach to business learning.

About the Doral Chamber of Commerce

The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez.  The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".

The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business.  After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business.  We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.

Contact UAC School of Global Management

jcruz@uac.edu
www.uac.edu (mailto:jcruz@uac.edu)

Doral Chamber of Commerce
***@nmx2.com
