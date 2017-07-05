 
July 2017





Top Youth Entrepreneurs in Colorado Announced

 
 
2017 YouthBiz Stars Finalists with Rich Martinez of Young Americans Center
DENVER - July 11, 2017 - PRLog -- A forerunner in providing youth entrepreneurship programming and resources for young people, Young Americans Center for Financial Education announced nine top youth businesses in Colorado.  The announcement was made on Monday, July 10 at the Commons on Champa in downtown Denver at the Meet the Stars pre-event party.

An independent panel of judges evaluated applications of youth, ages 6-21, before selecting this year's finalists:

6-11 years old: Liam Lennon (10) – The Lucky Penny, Owen Lennon (10) – All Natural Bath Products & Candles, Shae Maiorana (11) – Cover Your Collar

12-15 years old: Katen Adams (13) – Bakeology, Lily Blessing (13) – Lily's Little Buddies, Sam (15) and Max Craig (12) – Smax Sticks

16-21 years old: Allison Burt (16) – AB Art & Photography, Brenden Coney (17) – Elevation Creations, Lily (16), Chloe (14), and Sophie (12) Warren – Sweet Bee Sisters

These entrepreneurs will be honored at the 16th annual Spotlight on YouthBiz Stars awards and gala, sponsored by CoBank, held at the Seawell Grand Ballroom on Thursday, October 5.  Of those, a winner in each of three age categories will receive a $1,000 cash award and a pairing with an esteemed business leader as a mentor: Michael Barkin of Vail Resorts, Matthew Burkett of The Flyfisher Group, or Traci Lounsbury of Elements.  Also supporting this event are the Daniels Fund and Great West Financial.

"These youth are so incredible that we just have to share them," remarked Richard E. Martinez, Jr., President and CEO of Young Americans Center for Financial Education at the event.  "Some have applied for their first business, while others are running their second or even third business.  We are so proud of you!"

About YouthBiz Stars and Young Americans Center

YouthBiz Stars is a business competition and dinner event fundraiser that benefits the programs of Young Americans Center for Financial Education, a nonprofit charity that reaches more than 60,000 youth every year through hands-on programs and real-life experiences to develop financial literacy in youth. For tickets ($250 per person) and sponsored tables ($2,500 and up) contact Betsy Sklar at 303-320-3245 or bsklar@yacenter.org.

   Visit www.yacenter.org to learn more about Young Americans' resources for young business owners, as well as flagship programs Young AmeriTowne, International Towne, free Money Matters classes and Young Americans Bank in Denver, the only FDIC insured real bank in the world designed specifically for young people (age 21 and under).

Click to Share