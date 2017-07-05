News By Tag
Buy or Build? Learning Technology Experts to Examine Benefits of Custom Solutions
At upcoming webinar, Talented Learning Lead Analyst, John Leh, and ExtensionEngine Principal Learning Strategist, Edward Daciuk, will examine why and how commercial training businesses benefit from creating custom learning experiences.
"Custom Learning Experiences:
"When training revenues are the lifeblood of your business, your choice of learning technology is mission critical. Yet even with more than 700 LMS choices available today, it's easy for out-of-the-box solutions to come up short," John Leh explained. "We want to help commercial training providers understand when and how custom learning experiences can be a smart alternative."
WEBINAR AGENDA
Together, John and Edward will help attendees demystify the process of building a custom learning experience, and discover how a custom approach can create a business advantage in today's competitive training marketplace.
Specifically, participants will discover:
• How to define a custom learning experience
• How custom learning experiences can differentiate a training business
• When this approach makes sense — and when it does not
• Business drivers for custom experiences vs. standard LMS solutions
• Technology needed for a custom infrastructure
• Steps for a multi-year strategy
• Real-world examples
HOW TO ATTEND THIS FREE ONLINE EVENT
Individuals can learn more and reserve a seat by visiting the event registration page at GoToWebinar:
ABOUT THE PRESENTERS
John Leh is CEO and Lead Analyst at Talented Learning. Named one of the Top 20 Global Elearning Movers and Shakers of 2017, John is a fiercely independent LMS selection consultant and blogger who helps organizations develop and implement learning technology strategies – primarily for the extended enterprise. John's advice is based on 20 years of industry experience, serving as a trusted LMS selection and sales adviser to more than 100 learning organizations with a total technology spend of more than $65 million.
Edward Daciuk is Principal Learning Strategist at ExtensionEngine where he leads the corporate and non-profit practice. He helps industry leading organizations develop the next generation of killer online learning — focusing on high-stakes projects where a differentiated solution is needed to drive business results and revenue. Along with more than 200 experts at ExtensionEngine, Edward helps clients create successful custom learning experiences that include strategy, project management, instructional design, UX/UI, creative, development/
ABOUT EXTENSIONENGINE
ExtensionEngine develops custom learning experiences — delivering online and blended programs for universities, corporations and not-for-profits. Leveraging the latest advances in learning science and technology, the company applies a comprehensive, unbundled, fee-for-service approach to develop programs that engage learners, encourage collaboration and increase retention. A privately held company based in Cambridge, MA, ExtensionEngine has launched over 70 programs for more than 40 organizations.
ABOUT TALENTED LEARNING
Talented Learning is an independent research and consulting firm devoted to helping organizations of all sizes choose and use modern LMS solutions and related technologies for their unique business needs. Insights from Talented Learning help organizations at every stage of the learning technology implementation lifecycle, from business case development and requirements definition, to vendor evaluation and selection. The firm's analysts also serve as trusted advisors to modern LMS vendors who must manage product positioning and roadmaps in today's dynamic elearning landscape. For more information visit: https://talentedlearning.com.
