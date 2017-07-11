 
News By Tag
* Arlington
* Domestic Violence
* Charity
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Arlington
  Virginia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
111098765


Doorways for Women and Families Launches Public Service Awareness Campaign

Did you know that one in three women and one in four men in the US will be in a violent relationship? Or that families are the fastest growing segment of the homeless population? Or that every 98 seconds an American is sexually assaulted?
 
 
#Knowthe5
#Knowthe5
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Arlington
* Domestic Violence
* Charity

Industry:
* Non-profit

Location:
* Arlington - Virginia - US

Subject:
* Events

ARLINGTON, Va. - July 11, 2017 - PRLog -- The truth is that most people don't know the alarming facts mentioned above — and, if they do, many don't realize that it's all happening in their community. That's right, Arlington: These issues are affecting the women, men and children of our very own county.

For the past 39 years, Doorways for Women and Families (www.doorwaysva.org) has been Arlington's go-to resource for this escalating crisis. According to Doorways' President & CEO, Caroline Jones, "Over the years, our response has grown and developed as we learned more and more about the lasting impacts of trauma and what it takes to not only help women and families escape crisis, but be empowered and achieve stability. Today, our comprehensive response to homelessness, domestic violence and sexual assault in our community includes an immediate, safe response to our neighbors in crisis, including Arlington County's only 24-Hour Domestic & Sexual Violence Hotline (703-237-0881); safe housing options, from emergency shelter through long-term housing, including Arlington's only Domestic Violence Safe House, Safe Apartments and Safe Kennel; and comprehensive support services that help our clients achieve and maintain stability."

What's surprising though is that "there are still many people who do not know the pervasiveness and impact that homelessness, domestic violence and sexual assault have on the members of our community," Jones says. In response, Doorways is launching a public service awareness campaign to inform people of these startling issues, motivate them to get involved in the cause and even, perhaps, shift the paradigm.

Enter: #Knowthe5, a social media campaign for change.

Says Heather O'Malley, Doorways' Director of Development and Communications: "Through #Knowthe5, we hope to raise critical awareness of the issues facing too many of our neighbors. Once people are aware, they can make a difference; we know that when our community comes together, we can create real and lasting change."

Supporters are asked to post selfies with their hand held up, palm facing the camera, fingers outstretched, to bring attention to five must-know facts. This strong and recognizable visual will urge our friends, fans and followers alike to stop the vicious cycle of violence, sexual assault and family homelessness and, ultimately, remind us all that change is in our hands.

"Our goal is twofold—first, we hope our community understands that homelessness, domestic violence and sexual assault impact thousands of women, men, youth and children here in Arlington, and second, we hope that we empower them to do something about it. From gaining more support for our efforts to serve our neighbors in crisis, to changing conversations around the dinner table, we aim to create real change in our community in many ways, big and small," O'Malley says.

To find out what the five must-know facts are and to be a part of the change, go to www.doorwaysva.org/knowthe5.

####

About Doorways for Women and Families:

Doorways for Women and Families is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that envisions a community where all people live free of violence and have safe and stable housing. Since 1978, we have worked to transform the lives of women and families who are facing homelessness or suffering from abuse. Providing multiple pathways that can be tailored to each individual's needs, including an immediate, safe response, shelter, supportive housing, and comprehensive support services, Doorways meets both the immediate and long-term needs of our clients and addresses the economic and societal issues that lead to violence, poverty and family homelessness. Thanks to community partnerships and the generosity of our supporters, Doorways creates pathways out of crisis leading to safe, stable and empowered lives. Join us online at www.DoorwaysVA.org.

Contact
psa3
***@psa3.com
End
Source:
Email:***@psa3.com Email Verified
Tags:Arlington, Domestic Violence, Charity
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Arlington - Virginia - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jul 11, 2017
psa3 News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share