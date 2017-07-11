News By Tag
Doorways for Women and Families Launches Public Service Awareness Campaign
Did you know that one in three women and one in four men in the US will be in a violent relationship? Or that families are the fastest growing segment of the homeless population? Or that every 98 seconds an American is sexually assaulted?
For the past 39 years, Doorways for Women and Families (www.doorwaysva.org)
What's surprising though is that "there are still many people who do not know the pervasiveness and impact that homelessness, domestic violence and sexual assault have on the members of our community," Jones says. In response, Doorways is launching a public service awareness campaign to inform people of these startling issues, motivate them to get involved in the cause and even, perhaps, shift the paradigm.
Enter: #Knowthe5, a social media campaign for change.
Says Heather O'Malley, Doorways' Director of Development and Communications:
Supporters are asked to post selfies with their hand held up, palm facing the camera, fingers outstretched, to bring attention to five must-know facts. This strong and recognizable visual will urge our friends, fans and followers alike to stop the vicious cycle of violence, sexual assault and family homelessness and, ultimately, remind us all that change is in our hands.
"Our goal is twofold—first, we hope our community understands that homelessness, domestic violence and sexual assault impact thousands of women, men, youth and children here in Arlington, and second, we hope that we empower them to do something about it. From gaining more support for our efforts to serve our neighbors in crisis, to changing conversations around the dinner table, we aim to create real change in our community in many ways, big and small," O'Malley says.
To find out what the five must-know facts are and to be a part of the change, go to www.doorwaysva.org/
About Doorways for Women and Families:
Doorways for Women and Families is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that envisions a community where all people live free of violence and have safe and stable housing. Since 1978, we have worked to transform the lives of women and families who are facing homelessness or suffering from abuse. Providing multiple pathways that can be tailored to each individual's needs, including an immediate, safe response, shelter, supportive housing, and comprehensive support services, Doorways meets both the immediate and long-term needs of our clients and addresses the economic and societal issues that lead to violence, poverty and family homelessness. Thanks to community partnerships and the generosity of our supporters, Doorways creates pathways out of crisis leading to safe, stable and empowered lives. Join us online at www.DoorwaysVA.org.
