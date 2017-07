SAFE Federal Credit Union's Toby Hayes Named to National Member Loyalty Panel

Toby Hayes, SAFE FCU VP Marketing, Named to National Member Loyalty Committee

-- Toby Hayes, vice president of marketing at SAFE Federal Credit Union, has been named to a national committee of credit union marketers that is addressing the issue of member loyalty.Hayes is one of about a dozen members of the committee, which consists of marketing executives from credit unions of varying sizes and locales. The members are offering their insight on marketing initiatives and approaches for companies that offer discounts and other loyalty-inducing perks to credit unions and their members.Credit Union Solutions Group, a service organization of the Michigan Credit Union League, organized the committee."We are counting on committee members like Toby Hayes of SAFE to help us better understand how the most successful credit unions operate from a loyalty perspective,"said Lisa Rizk, senior vice president of national sales and partner relations at CU Solutions Group. "Their expertise will be highly valuable to us as we help companies devise more effective loyalty offerings."About SAFE Federal Credit UnionSAFE Federal Credit Union, founded in 1955, is the largest credit union based in the Midlands of South Carolina, with $1 billion in total assets, 114,000 members, and 19 branches. Membership is open to anyone who lives, works, worships, or goes to school in Sumter, Lee, Clarendon, Florence, and Orangeburg counties, as well as parts of Kershaw, Richland, and Lexington counties. Membership is also open to employees of more than 500 companies located throughout the Midlands and relatives of those eligible to join. Connect with us at http://www.SAFEfed.org , on Facebook.com/SAFEfederalcreditunion or @SAFEFCU.