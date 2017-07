Award-Winning Thrift Shop Announces Its Anniversary Sale

The Wise Penny thrift shop welcomes members of the community to shop its summer-themed sale

Kate Bradford

media@jlbalt.org

-- The Wise Penny thrift store, located at 5902 York Road, will be holding its Anniversary Sale July 29-30, 2017. This summer-themed sale will include seasonal clothing, summer sports equipment, beach and camping gear, and other summer essentials. Sale hours are Saturday, July 29from 10:00AM-5:00PM and Sunday, July 30from 12:00PM-5:00PM.In addition to the weekend sale hours, there will be a special Preview Party on Friday July 28from 6:00PM-8:00PM. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online or at the door. Attendees will have first access to purchase sale items. Beverages and lite fare will be served."The Junior League of Baltimore is thankful to the Baltimore community for supporting the Wise Penny for the past 47 years, and we are thankful for the opportunity to provide quality items at a discount to our neighbors," said Ashley Chalmers, President of the Junior League of Baltimore.is a community thrift store owned and operated by the Junior League of Baltimore, a women's civic leadership organization focused on improving the community. The shop provides quality new and gently used clothing and household items at affordable prices. Proceeds directly support the Junior League's Mission. Since opening in 1970,has raised over $2.5 million to support the Junior League and its programs. Clothing and household donations are accepted during all business hours.Preview Party Tickets: https://www.jlbalt.org/?nd=ticket_list&fundraiser_id=92The Junior League of Baltimore, Inc. (JLB) is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women, and improving the community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. The JLB values the power of voluntarism, the diverse community in which we live, the talents, commitment, and contribution of our members, and our history of community impact and involvement. Since 1912, the JLB and its members have been improving the Baltimore community with service projects and impact-focused voluntarism.For additional information visit www.jlbalt.org . You can also follow us on Facebook ( https://www.facebook.com/ jlbalt/ ), Instagram (@jlofbaltimore), and Twitter (@jlofbaltimore)