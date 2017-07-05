News By Tag
Award-Winning Thrift Shop Announces Its Anniversary Sale
The Wise Penny thrift shop welcomes members of the community to shop its summer-themed sale
In addition to the weekend sale hours, there will be a special Preview Party on Friday July 28th from 6:00PM-8:00PM. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online or at the door. Attendees will have first access to purchase sale items. Beverages and lite fare will be served.
"The Junior League of Baltimore is thankful to the Baltimore community for supporting the Wise Penny for the past 47 years, and we are thankful for the opportunity to provide quality items at a discount to our neighbors," said Ashley Chalmers, President of the Junior League of Baltimore.
The Wise Penny is a community thrift store owned and operated by the Junior League of Baltimore, a women's civic leadership organization focused on improving the community. The shop provides quality new and gently used clothing and household items at affordable prices. Proceeds directly support the Junior League's Mission. Since opening in 1970, The Wise Penny has raised over $2.5 million to support the Junior League and its programs. Clothing and household donations are accepted during all business hours.
Preview Party Tickets: https://www.jlbalt.org/?
About the Junior League of Baltimore, Inc.
The Junior League of Baltimore, Inc. (JLB) is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women, and improving the community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. The JLB values the power of voluntarism, the diverse community in which we live, the talents, commitment, and contribution of our members, and our history of community impact and involvement. Since 1912, the JLB and its members have been improving the Baltimore community with service projects and impact-focused voluntarism.
For additional information visit www.jlbalt.org. You can also follow us on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/
Media Contact
Kate Bradford
media@jlbalt.org
