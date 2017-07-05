News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Smmile, a Singapore Web Design Agency, Digitizes the Web Design Business
Smmile, a Singapore web design agency, officially launches The Smmile Shop, an eCommerce portal that will sell their growing suite of digital products and web development service packages to a global audience.
The Smmile Shop, shop.smmile.com, enables customers around the world to discover and buy products and services from Smmile. The key product is the SME & Entrepreneur Website Launchpack that provides for a "cheap, fast and good website" by Smmile's standards. Other products at time of launch include a WordPress Divi plug-in, a Monthly Unlimited WordPress Support package, Live Chat Installation service, a one-time WordPress Issue Fix, as well as Managed SME Web Hosting.
The world has become a much smaller place with the Internet, and the plan for Smmile is to provide top-notch services to every part of the world. And the way to realize this, is through eCommerce.
The launch of the Smmile Shop also coincides with the team's move to a new office location within a co-working space that houses other teams of entrepreneurs brimming with innovative ideas.
Smmile is known for high quality web design and development in Singapore. The goal for Smmile is to continuously build up product and service packages that can benefit a global audience at affordable price points.
Pricing and Availability
- Pricing and product details can be found at https://shop.smmile.com
- Interested partners/investors may contact the Smmile team at +65 8687 8143 or hello@smmile.com to find out more.
About Smmile: Smmile is a leading web design company based in Singapore. They pride themselves on creative web design and eCommerce website implementation powered by the latest innovation in design trends and technology. The team at Smmile has implemented 300+ websites globally and counting. For more information please visit the Smmile website.
Contact
Bryan Ho
+65 8687 8143
hello@smmile.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse