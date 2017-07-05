 
News By Tag
* Ecommerce
* Web Design
* Wordpress
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Central
  Singapore
  Singapore
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
111098765

Smmile, a Singapore Web Design Agency, Digitizes the Web Design Business

Smmile, a Singapore web design agency, officially launches The Smmile Shop, an eCommerce portal that will sell their growing suite of digital products and web development service packages to a global audience.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Ecommerce
* Web Design
* Wordpress

Industry:
* Technology

Location:
* Central - Singapore - Singapore

Subject:
* Websites

CENTRAL, Singapore - July 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Smmile, a Singapore web design agency, officially launches The Smmile Shop, an eCommerce portal that will sell their growing suite of digital products and web development service packages to a global audience.

The Smmile Shop, shop.smmile.com, enables customers around the world to discover and buy products and services from Smmile. The key product is the SME & Entrepreneur Website Launchpack that provides for a "cheap, fast and good website" by Smmile's standards. Other products at time of launch include a WordPress Divi plug-in, a Monthly Unlimited WordPress Support package, Live Chat Installation service, a one-time WordPress Issue Fix, as well as Managed SME Web Hosting.

The world has become a much smaller place with the Internet, and the plan for Smmile is to provide top-notch services to every part of the world. And the way to realize this, is through eCommerce.

The launch of the Smmile Shop also coincides with the team's move to a new office location within a co-working space that houses other teams of entrepreneurs brimming with innovative ideas.

Smmile is known for high quality web design and development in Singapore. The goal for Smmile is to continuously build up product and service packages that can benefit a global audience at affordable price points.

Pricing and Availability

- Pricing and product details can be found at https://shop.smmile.com

- Interested partners/investors may contact the Smmile team at +65 8687 8143 or hello@smmile.com to find out more.

About Smmile: Smmile is a leading web design company based in Singapore. They pride themselves on creative web design and eCommerce website implementation powered by the latest innovation in design trends and technology. The team at Smmile has implemented 300+ websites globally and counting. For more information please visit the Smmile website.

Contact
Bryan Ho
+65 8687 8143
hello@smmile.com
End
Source:
Email:***@smmile.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Smmile News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share