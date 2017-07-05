 
Kate Kasch Releases Debut Novel, Jane Street

A perfect summer read filled with ghosts, mystery, and historical references from New York City's past
 
RIDGEWOOD, N.J. - July 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Author Kate Kasch's debut mystery novel, Jane Street, is a perfect beach read for Summer 2017. Jane Street takes place on the infamous street in the quaint Greenwich Village neighborhood of Manhattan. The street might look innocent, but its past is filled with death and suffering - the place where Alexander Hamilton, the famed American statesman and one of the Founding Fathers of our country, took his last breath. And now the street has become a crime scene once again.

After discovering the body, Verity Townsend is in a race to find the killer. Through a series of terrifying nightmares that haunt Verity's sleep, she is given clues to identify the murderer. Can Verity decipher the clues and find the killer, or will history repeat itself?

Readers have expressed great enthusiasm for the books fast-paced writing and historical references.

One prominent reviewer notes: "If you like a good mystery you'll love this book. A great present-day murder mystery that is interwoven with an actual historical event on Jane Street. Well developed and natural dialogue. Perfect summer read."

Kate Kasch is fascinated with New York City's history. It has been a long-time dream of hers to write a mystery novel based in Manhattan, which she did while juggling four children. Kasch intends this to be the first of many mystery books highlighting haunted streets and buildings in New York. Read more at www.katekasch.com.

Kate Kasch
***@katekasch.com
Source:Kate Kasch, Author
Email:***@katekasch.com Email Verified
Tags:Mystery, Ghost Story
Industry:Books
Location:Ridgewood - New Jersey - United States
Subject:Products
