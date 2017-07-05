News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
San Miguel de Allende on Top of the World
Travel + Leiusre Readers Vote the Colonial Gem Their Favorite City in Latinamerica and Across the Globe
Every year, the readers of Travel + Leisure, the largest travel magazine brand in the United States, vote on their favorite destinations, hotels, resorts, spas, airlines, cruise lines, tour operators, rental-car agencies and more in the World's Best Awards survey. This year's 22nd edition of the survey attracted record participation, according to its publishers. Results will appear in the August 2017 issue of Travel + Leisure and online at Travelandleisure.com.
"Over the past few years, our readers have anointed destinations as varied as Kyoto, Charleston, and Bangkok as the World's Best city. In 2017, for the first time ever, San Miguel de Allende has won this coveted title. It's clear that T+L readers are drawn to the city's artistic, historic, and culinary heritage, as well as its beauty and hospitality,"
San Miguel de Allende outperformed other destinations in the categories of Sights/Landmarks, Arts/Culture, Restaurants/
In addition to San Miguel de Allende being named the No. 1 Best City in the World and No. 1 Best City in Mexico, Central and South America for 2017, the properties Hotel Matilda and Rosewood San Miguel de Allende were named #1 and #2 Top City Hotels in Mexico, respectively.
"Accolades such as this, which Travel+Leisure readers bestowed today on our city, are of great importance to all of San Miguel de Allende because it rewards our dedication, hospitality and friendliness and the great work each of us does to ensure that our visitors feel they are at home," said Ricardo Villarreal García, mayor of San Miguel de Allende. "We are fully committed to our city and its infrastructure, its past, present and future, and this type of award confirms that we are on the right path."
San Miguel de Allende, located in the Bajio region of Mexico's Guanajuato state, is home to a melting-pot population comprised of friendly locals and hundreds of expat residents of some 63 nationalities. Renowned for its picturesque cobblestone streets, colonial architecture and perfect natural lighting, the city is a popular playground for artists of all stripes. Its colonial-era traditions, both religious and secular, provide the perfect setting to experience authentic and vibrant Mexican culture.
The city's cultural significance, its architectural contribution to the Mexican Baroque art and architecture movement, and the historical role it played in the fight for Mexican independence led to its being included in UNESCO's World Heritage list as the "Protective town of San Miguel el Grande and the Sanctuary of Jesus Nazareno de Atotonilco" in 2008.
A delegation from the San Miguel Allende and Mexico tourism boards, as well as city and state officials, will attend a special cocktail celebration in New York to honor both the city and this year's other winners in the second half of July. While in New York, the state of Guanajuato will also celebrate the awards with a special presentation on San Miguel de Allende to media and travel and trade industry members.
Padma Lakshmi Announces the World´s Best City http://www.travelandleisure.com/
For HD Photos: https://wetransfer.com/
Media Contact
ENroute Communications
Carlos Lopez - Director
carlos@enroutecommunications.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse