 
News By Tag
* San Miguel De Allende
* Mexico
* Travel Leisure
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Tourism
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
111098765


San Miguel de Allende on Top of the World

Travel + Leiusre Readers Vote the Colonial Gem Their Favorite City in Latinamerica and Across the Globe
 
 
San Miguel de Allende
San Miguel de Allende
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
San Miguel De Allende
Mexico
Travel Leisure

Industry:
Tourism

Location:
New York City - New York - US

Subject:
Awards

NEW YORK - July 11, 2017 - PRLog -- The city of San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, is a double winner at this year's edition of Travel + Leisure's annual World's Best Awards. In today's announcement, the magazine revealed that its readers have ranked San Miguel de Allende as the No. 1 Best City in the World and No. 1 Best City in Mexico, Central and South America for 2017.

Every year, the readers of Travel + Leisure, the largest travel magazine brand in the United States, vote on their favorite destinations, hotels, resorts, spas, airlines, cruise lines, tour operators, rental-car agencies and more in the World's Best Awards survey. This year's 22nd edition of the survey attracted record participation, according to its publishers. Results will appear in the August 2017 issue of Travel + Leisure and online at Travelandleisure.com.

"Over the past few years, our readers have anointed destinations as varied as Kyoto, Charleston, and Bangkok as the World's Best city. In 2017, for the first time ever, San Miguel de Allende has won this coveted title. It's clear that T+L readers are drawn to the city's artistic, historic, and culinary heritage, as well as its beauty and hospitality," said Nathan Lump, Travel + Leisure Editor-in-Chief. "San Miguel is more than a place to go to relax—it's a place that delivers a rich experience that our world travelers are finding especially compelling now."

San Miguel de Allende outperformed other destinations in the categories of Sights/Landmarks, Arts/Culture, Restaurants/Food, People/Friendliness, Shopping and Value to earn the No. 1 spot. Its ranking this year repeats its performance in the regional category, and bests its third-place finish worldwide, in last year's survey.

In addition to San Miguel de Allende being named the No. 1 Best City in the World and No. 1 Best City in Mexico, Central and South America for 2017, the properties Hotel Matilda and Rosewood San Miguel de Allende were named #1 and #2 Top City Hotels in Mexico, respectively.

"Accolades such as this, which Travel+Leisure readers bestowed today on our city, are of great importance to all of San Miguel de Allende because it rewards our dedication, hospitality and friendliness and the great work each of us does to ensure that our visitors feel they are at home," said Ricardo Villarreal García, mayor of San Miguel de Allende. "We are fully committed to our city and its infrastructure, its past, present and future, and this type of award confirms that we are on the right path."

San Miguel de Allende, located in the Bajio region of Mexico's Guanajuato state, is home to a melting-pot population comprised of friendly locals and hundreds of expat residents of some 63 nationalities. Renowned for its picturesque cobblestone streets, colonial architecture and perfect natural lighting, the city is a popular playground for artists of all stripes. Its colonial-era traditions, both religious and secular, provide the perfect setting to experience authentic and vibrant Mexican culture.

The city's cultural significance, its architectural contribution to the Mexican Baroque art and architecture movement, and the historical role it played in the fight for Mexican independence led to its being included in UNESCO's World Heritage list as the "Protective town of San Miguel el Grande and the Sanctuary of Jesus Nazareno de Atotonilco" in 2008.

A delegation from the San Miguel Allende and Mexico tourism boards, as well as city and state officials, will attend a special cocktail celebration in New York to honor both the city and this year's other winners in the second half of July. While in New York, the state of Guanajuato will also celebrate the awards with a special presentation on San Miguel de Allende to media and travel and trade industry members.

Padma Lakshmi Announces the World´s Best City http://www.travelandleisure.com/worlds-best/padma-lakshmi

For HD Photos: https://wetransfer.com/downloads/a1979a6befdb4fc16e91ba10...

Media Contact
ENroute Communications
Carlos Lopez - Director
carlos@enroutecommunications.com
End
Source:San Miguel de Allende Tourism Board
Email:***@enroutecommunications.com
Posted By:***@enroutecommunications.com Email Verified
Tags:San Miguel De Allende, Mexico, Travel Leisure
Industry:Tourism
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Enroute Communications PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share