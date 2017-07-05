Country(s)
Industry News
Scosche® MagicMount™, America's #1 Mount Brand, Goes Carbon Fiber with the New MagicMount Pro Dash
Adding a sporty carbon fiber pattern look for those who have carbon fiber accents in their vehicle or simply want to add a hint of that look.
Key features and benefits of the MagicMount Pro Dash (Part # MPDCFA):
* Safely secures a mobile device to the dash of a vehicle.
* Includes two interchangeable accent trim rings: Carbon Fiber pattern with glossy finish and Silver. For those who prefer a Carbon Fiber pattern matte finish look, Scosche offers MagicMount™ Pro Trim Ring and Replacement Plates Kit (Part #MPKCF)
* Permits safe, convenient and easy one-hand device use.
* Features 100% mobile device safe* high-powered neodymium magnets
* Secure four-axis adjustable angle positioning possible via enhanced soft touch rubber lock-nut.
* Top of dash or top of steering column mounting can support heavier devices and rugged cases.
* Large and small MagicPlate™ non-magnetic metal plate with 3M adhesive included for use with iPhone®, iPad® mini, 8" Tablets, Android (Galaxy® S8/S7), prepaid flip phones, GPS and more
* Mount mobile devices in portrait, landscape or any angle in between.
* Does not work with iPod Classic or other hard drive devices.
"In addition to convenience, utility and great looks, MagicMount Pro Dash and select other MagicMounts that are specifically designed for in-vehicle use are an essential element that can help to reduce distracted driving caused by the use of mobile devices," said Chris Cowles, director of marketing at Scosche. "By employing a properly positioned mobile device magnetic mount, drivers can remain compliant with new state laws regarding device mounting in a vehicle and reduce distractions associated with holding (which is illegal in many states) or looking down at a mobile device while driving."
When used along with other MagicMount products, such as the MagicMount Wall Charger or MagicMount Pro Home/Office, this system of versatile magnetic mounts provides users with a complete, tangle-free system for mounting mobile devices, as well as many other objects, in the home, at the office, on the road or virtually anywhere else.
The new MagicMount Pro Dash Mount (Part #MPDCFA) is available now at scosche.com for $24.99 MSRP.
Follow @SCOSCHE on Twitter, Facebook, GOOGLE+, Instagram, Pinterest, LinkedIn and YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/
About SCOSCHE:
Founded in 1980, SCOSCHE (pronounced skōsh) Industries is an award-winning innovator of consumer technology and car audio products - committed to delivering superior product quality and functionality, exceptional value and unmatched customer service. The designers and engineers at SCOSCHE develop products that reflect a rich heritage in audio and mobile technologies. SCOSCHE finds inspiration in the California lifestyle, culture, music and people. These influences can be seen in the accessories and products that are now in the homes, offices and vehicles of people in over 50 countries. With over 400 patents/trademarks and industry awards received, it is easy to see why SCOSCHE is consistently at the forefront of technology and innovation.
Contact
Scosche
Chris Cowles (Director of Marketing)
***@scosche.com
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse