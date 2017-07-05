Fownders, BRAVA Investments and The United State of Women Partner To Support Future Women Leaders

Fownders Partners with BRAVA Investments Partners and The United State of Women to Provide A Community Platform for Future Women Leaders

Contact

Fownders

***@fownders.com Fownders

End

-- The United State of Women (USOW) has launched what they're calling their Galvanize Program. Galvanize is a nationwide tour of workshops geared towards turning the raw passion of women across the country into strategic action through their choice of 5 tracks. These tracks include training in political candidacy, campaign management, grassroots organization, leadership, and entrepreneurship. BRAVA investments will be leading the entrepreneurship track.Fownders is excited to announce their partnership with BRAVA Investments and the United State of Women Galvanize entrepreneurship track to deliver a community engagement platform for all the women to continue to receive education and mentorship."At Fownders we are committed to creating an ecosystem for entrepreneurs to learn the most in-demand business and personal skills needed to excel. To reach masses of women who are ready to make a difference in the world through entrepreneurship is thrilling. I'm very excited to foster this community during and after the Galvanize nationwide tour."– Monica Adams, Director of Culture at FowndersFownders is a social enterprise providing progressive education through the principles of entrepreneurship. We provide our community the skills, strategies, and mentorship needed to align their purpose towards a prosperous career and lifestyle.Fownders has three core offerings which include business development, personal growth, and a social network of like-minded millennials. Members can join virtually through our online academy or in-person through our workshops and immersive experiences.All of our efforts have the intention of evolving the future of education through the teachings of social entrepreneurship. Our movement combines hands-on community development and social impact initiatives to connect, educate, and inspire the next generation of leaders.BRAVA invests in great companies that deliver compelling investment returns, while improving the economic lives of women, at scale. Launched at the United States of Women's first forum on Entrepreneurship and Innovation in 2016, BRAVA is a new take on impact investing that emphasizes outcomes over optics, for both investors and for women. BRAVA exists to deliver returns to investors and real, measurable results for women.More than an investment platform, BRAVA Investments is a holding company, inspired by Warren Buffet's Berkshire Hathaway, serving investors that want to see economic returns while meaningfully addressing gender parity. The focus is on companies with proven science and technology with the potential for hyper-growth as well as on mispriced assets. BRAVA brings value to our investments with not only capital, but also expertise in creating and measuring impact on women globally.The United State of Women (USOW) is a 501(c)3 non profit organization that provides a megaphone to lift up the individuals and organizations doing important work for the gender equality movement. USOW amplifies important issues through traditional and digital media platforms, hosts large-scale convenings, and organizes women locally to advocate for change. Launched in 2016 with a Summit co-hosted with the Obama Administration's White House Council on Women and Girls, the United State of Women brings together experts, advocates, grassroots organizers, and business leaders to raise the voices of those working on all the important pieces of gender equality. USOW is taking action today to change tomorrow.The Galvanize Program will allow participants to explore gender equality issues and a broad set of national and local policies that impact women and their communities. In addition to BRAVA's Entrepreneurship track, attendees will be able to choose from 4 other topics to receive in-depth and skills-based training developed by nationwide partner organizations. Each participant will leave the Galvanize Program empowered with tools and connections to continue their work for equality in their local community and prepared to become the next generation of female leaders.The Galvanize Program will host six mini-summits in 2017, with new cities added in 2018:• Chicago, Illinois: July 15-16• Columbus, Ohio: August 12-13• Atlanta, Georgia: September 9-10• Miami, Florida: October 28-29• Albuquerque, New Mexico: December 2-3• Philadelphia, Pennsylvania:January 2018