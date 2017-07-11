Biosynergy Announces Retirement of James Schembri from Board

End

-- Biosynergy, Inc. ("Biosynergy")announced today that James F. Schembri resigned and retired from Biosynergy's Board of Directors effective July 6, 2017. Fred K. Suzuki, Chief Executive Officer of Biosynergy, commented. "Mr. Schembri has served on the Board of Directors since 1990, and has been a valuable member of the Board throughout his tenure. Mr. Schembri will be sorely missed."During his tenure on the Board of Directors of Biosynergy, Mr. Schembri served as the Company's sole independent director and headed Biosynergy's Audit Committe eand Compensation Committee. Mr. Schembri' s decision to resign and retire was not due to any disagreements with the Company on any matter relating to the Company's operations, policies, or practices.This news release may contain forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27-A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21-E of the Securities Act of 1934, as amended. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements, as a result of the risks associated with the Company's business, changes in general economic conditions, and changes in the assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements.