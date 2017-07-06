 
Drexel's Fundraising Receives International Recognition from CASE

Drexel University's 2016 crowdfunding campaign won a platinum prize from the Council for Advancement and Support of Education.
 
 
Drexel University's 2016 crowdfunding campaign was awarded platinum by CASE.
Drexel University's 2016 crowdfunding campaign was awarded platinum by CASE.
 
PHILADELPHIA - July 12, 2017 - PRLog -- The Council for Advancement and Support of Education (CASE) has awarded Drexel University the 2017 Best Practices in Fundraising platinum prize for its 2016 "24 Hours of Impact" higher education crowdfunding campaign.

Drexel's campaign shattered the university's previously held giving records. Thousands of students, alumni, faculty and staff, family members, and friends from around the globe showed their support by making a gift to the school.

The custom crowdfunding site, designed by the higher education web design team at KDG in Allentown, Pennsylvania, turned donors into special agents and sent them on a spy-themed adventure.They had 24 hours to find their beloved missing mascot. With every donation, clues to the mascot's whereabouts were revealed.

Judges from CASE loved the campaign's engaging theme and "missing mascot" mission. They also appreciated the fun campus challenges and dollar-for-dollar match prizes, which made the event a truly interactive one both online and off.

After 24 hours and with more than 2,880 gifts, the campaign raised more than $713,000, far exceeding the goal Drexel initially had in mind.

"[With a] good use of resources, along with a result well above their goal, this is an excellent program from the team at Drexel," CASE judges said of the award-winning campaign.

With over 3,300 entries from around the world, Drexel was one of only six schools to receive platinum recognition from the prestigious international committee.

To see the award-winning fundraising campaign and its many custom features, check out the infographic now available on KDG's blog: http://kyledavidgroup.com/blog/drexel-university-case-award/

About KDG:  KDG is a leading provider of web development for higher education. With over 16 years of experience in using technology to help education clients to improve enrollment, campus climate, and alumni participation, KDG has developed a reputation for being able to see and respond proactively to changing markets. Most recently, KDG won wide acclaim for developing unique and engaging higher education crowdfunding campaigns. Learn more at www.kyledavidgroup.com

Contact
Keri Lindenmuth
***@kyledavidgroup.com
Source:KDG
Email:***@kyledavidgroup.com Email Verified
Tags:Higher Education Crowdfunding, Alumni Engagement, Higher Ed Giving Campaign
Industry:Education
Location:Philadelphia - Pennsylvania - United States
Subject:Awards
