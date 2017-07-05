Kole Management Acquires Macon Luxury Apartment Community

End

-- Kole Management Co. (KMC), a family-owned property management and investment firm based in Savannah, has acquired Riverstone, a 220-unit luxury apartment community in Macon, Ga.Riverstone, built in 2012, is located near the crossroads of Interstates 75 and 16 less than one mile from the city's premier lifestyle center, The Shoppes at River Crossing.The Riverstone community consists of one-, two- and three-bedroom garden-style units with gourmet kitchens, nine-foot ceilings, soaking garden tubs, walk-in closets and washer/dryer connections. Property amenities include a pool with gas and charcoal grilling stations, a billiard and social room, fitness center, cyber café with WiFi, a fire pit and a dog park.Riverstone is the third North Macon apartment community acquired by KMC. The firm also owns and operates The Falls, a 296-unit property at Spring Creek, and the 200-unit Legacy at River Crossing."Riverstone is a fabulous property," said Kole Management President Jeff Kole. "The floor plans and unit features are top of the line, and the expansive clubhouse and related amenities lend a true resort air to the community."KMC owns and operates more than 2,300 total apartments in Georgia and South Carolina,which consists of the three Macon properties, The Palms in the West Ashley section ofCharleston, 1035 Alexander in Augusta and, in the Savannah area, Alhambra, Wyndmere,Kessler Point, Rendant, Arbors, Ridgewood, Carriage House and Ashton at Richmond Hill.ABOUT KOLE MANAGEMENTKole Management Co. owns and operates nine apartment communities in the Savannah area, one each in Charleston and Augusta and three in Macon with more than 2,300 total units. Residents of Kole Management apartment communities enjoy many benefits, including the ability to pay rent and request work orders online. The company employs more than 70 maintenance, management and leasing personnel, all of whom are local and able to assist residents with their immediate needs. Kole Management is a family-owned company with a 25-year tradition of owning and operating well-maintained apartment communities. For more information on Kole Management, call 912-232-3555 or visit Kolemc.comMEDIA CONTACTMarjorie YoungCarriage Trade PRmarjorie@carriagetradepr.com912.844.9990