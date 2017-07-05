News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Premier pain management medical facility opens in the heart of Brooklyn
Centurion is the brainchild of Avishai T Neuman, MD, MSc a board certified anesthesiologist who proudly states "From interventional pain procedures by our highly skilled and experienced board certified physicians to specially tailored medication utilizing our cutting edge DNA technology to our on site physical therapy- we are here for you".
Dr. Avishai Neuman and his team treat patients who suffer from a variety of medical conditions ranging from chronic back pain to headaches as well as pain associated with cancer and multiple other conditions.
"We are leaders in the delivery of quality pain management care and are thrilled to be bringing this vital service to the heart of Brooklyn" concluded Dr. Neuman
Patients suffering from pain are urged to call and make an appointment today!
Centurion Pain Management in Brooklyn is open daily from 8:00am to 5:00pm. To make an appointment for this location or to determine which Centurion Office is closest to you visit www.cpm1234.com or call (718) 919-1000
Contact
Jason Newman
***@cpm1234.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse