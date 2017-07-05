 
News By Tag
* Avishai Neuman
* Centurion Pain
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Brooklyn
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
111098765


Premier pain management medical facility opens in the heart of Brooklyn

 
 
Centurion
Centurion
BROOKLYN, N.Y. - July 11, 2017 - PRLog -- New Yorks leading pain management group Centurion Pain Management has opened its fourteenth New York location in Boro Park Brooklyn. The brand new state of the art facility borders Bensonhurst and is conveniently located on the corner of 16th Ave and 60th Street.

Centurion is the brainchild of Avishai T Neuman, MD, MSc a board certified anesthesiologist who proudly states "From interventional pain procedures by our highly skilled and experienced board certified physicians to specially tailored medication utilizing our cutting edge DNA technology to our on site physical therapy- we are here for you".

Dr. Avishai Neuman and his team treat patients who suffer from a variety of medical conditions ranging from chronic back pain to headaches as well as pain associated with cancer and multiple other conditions.

"We are leaders in the delivery of quality pain management care and are thrilled to be bringing this vital service to the heart of Brooklyn" concluded Dr. Neuman

Patients suffering from pain are urged to call and make an appointment today!

Centurion Pain Management in Brooklyn is open daily from 8:00am to 5:00pm. To make an appointment for this location or to determine which Centurion Office is closest to you visit www.cpm1234.com or call (718) 919-1000

Contact
Jason Newman
***@cpm1234.com
End
Source:Centurion Pain Management
Email:***@cpm1234.com
Tags:Avishai Neuman, Centurion Pain
Industry:Health
Location:Brooklyn - New York - United States
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Six 22 llc News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share