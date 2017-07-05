News By Tag
Pre-Sales Underway For New Homes in Costa Mesa at Vitae by Planet Home Living
August Move-Ins Set for Modern, Detached Single Family Homes
Designed with the latest in energy efficiency and smart home technology, Vitae boasts standard features such as a Ring doorbell, Kevo keyless entry, Nest thermostat, USB port outlets, a garage door that can be opened from your phone, pre-wiring for EVC and solar panels, low-e energy efficient windows, and more.
Vitae's two floorplans range from 1,620 to 1,707 square feet and offer two and three bedrooms, private yards and attached two car garages. The homes feature sleek and refined architecture with contemporary finishes such as quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, modern pendant lighting, smooth drywall, and brushed nickel hardware and levers throughout. Prices start in the $790,000s to mid $800,000s.
"Vitae is designed for today's savvy homebuyer, who wants a smart home, with energy efficient features, modern, designer touches and a great location," said Sean Casey of Villa Real Estate, who along with his wife Lisa, are exclusive agents for the new community. "This is a unique opportunity to own a new, single family home in a desirable area with great walkability. And you won't just have a private yard, you'll actually own the land, as these are not condominium homes."
Vitae is recognized with a Walk Score of 87, the highest Walk Score of all new homes selling in Costa Mesa. Based on data collected from walkscore.com the 87 is just 3 points shy of what Walk Score defines as a Walker's Paradise where day to day life can be accomplished on foot without having to get in a car. According to Redfin's announcement in March 2017 (https://www.redfin.com/
Michael Marini, CEO of Planet Home Living, experts in thoughtful and well-designed small-lot living, says, "The green and tech features of Vitae, combined with the great location, is important to new home buyers,especially in Southern California. Our focus is to give today's buyers a single-family home that perfectly suits their lifestyle, and Costa Mesa is ideal for this type of development."
Designed by international award-winning KTGY Architecture + Planning (http://ktgy.com/)
VIP Tours of the community are available by appointment to those on the interest list. The models will open in August. To find out more about Vitae, or to join the interest list and schedule a tour, please visit www.planethomeliving.com/
About Villa Real Estate
Established in 2013, Villa Real Estate is Orange County's leading luxury real estate team specializing in the region's coastal communities. The firm has 150 agents and four offices with locations in Laguna Beach, the Balboa Peninsula, Corona del Mar, and the company's headquarters in Newport Beach. For more information, visitwww.villarealestate.com.
About Planet Home Living
Founded in 2007, Planet Home Living is a full-service real estate building and development company that is dedicated to the creation of unparalleled living environments. From conception to exit, Planet Home Living remains focused on the complete development of a project, which includes strategic acquisition, distressed workouts, land entitlement, design, bidding, construction and sales. Planet Home Living's passion is for environmental architecture that will stand the test of time. www.planethomeliving.com
About KTGY Architecture + Planning
Celebrating 25 years, KTGY Architecture + Planning is an international award-winning full-service architecture and planning firm delivering innovation, artistry and attention to detail across multiple offices and studios, ensuring that clients and communities get the best the firm has to offer no matter the building type or location. KTGY's architects and planners combine big picture opportunities, leading-edge sustainable practices and impeccable design standards to help create developments of enduring value. KTGY serves clients worldwide from offices located in Chicago, Denver, Irvine, Los Angeles, Oakland, Pune and Tysons. Visit www.ktgy.com
