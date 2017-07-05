News By Tag
American Conference on Diversity Raises $25,000 at Diversity Stride Walk to Fight Hate
The American Conference on Diversity (ACOD) continues the important work of our founding organization The National Conference of Christians and Jews (NCCJ) by hosting events and creating opportunities for people of all races, religions, and cultures to unite. Diversity Stride reminds us of the value of diversity. In recent months, we have seen just how tragic prejudice, stereotypes, and hate can be to members of our society. Rallying together for those who are afraid and for those that are bold enough to speak out is critical. Walkers expressed that now is the time for us to respect one another because we are different, not in spite of our differences.
"This walk is not for just some of us – it's for all of us," said ACOD President and CEO Elizabeth Williams-Riley.
The spectacular day kicked off with energizing music by DJ TeeRamz, moving vocals by Erica Kearney (https://www.facebook.com/
"The energy from those in attendance was great and it was wonderful to see the diversity of people," said Rhonda M. Figueroa, Corporate Diversity Officer at New Jersey Resources and an ACOD board member. "I got my steps in for the day while spendingtime with friends and enjoying a fabulous view of the Statute of Liberty and the city skylines."
To close out the day, 16-year-old DJ Ameer took to the stage to keep the crowd dancing and excited as they walked across the finish line. The excitement and energy of the day also got the attention of others visiting the park and heading to Ellis Island.
Funds raised during Diversity Stride have a direct and lasting impact on tomorrow's leaders, helping to educate, empower, and make young people more employable through the organization's Lead for Diversity (http://americanconferenceondiversity.org/
Couldn't make it to Diversity Stride Walk but want to support ACoD? You can still make a donation here (http://americanconferenceondiversity.org/
Special thanks to the Diversity Stride volunteers and fundraising teams from Brookdale Community College and Garden State Council SHRM as well as the following sponsors and exhibitors: PSEG, BASF, RWJBarnabas Health, New Jersey Natural Gas, L'Oréal USA, Provident Bank, and Berkeley College. Special thanks to Inserra ShopRite and Wegmas for supplying healthy snacks and water.
About the American Conference on Diversity
The American Conference on Diversity is dedicated to building just and inclusive schools, workplaces, and communities through awareness, education, and advocacy. The nonprofit organization was founded in 1948 as the National Conference of Christians and Jews. Today the programs, services, and initiatives of the American Conference on Diversity are among the most important work focused on creating a more inclusive society. It is the unfinished business of living in a highly diverse nation: educating and empowering our next generation of leaders, enhancing our workplaces, and helping to create inclusive communities. Visit www.AmericanConferenceonDiversity.org to learn more.
Media Contact
Gail Zoppo
732.377.2081
***@americanconferenceondiversity.org
