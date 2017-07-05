 
Enzo Anzellini Joins RE/MAX Platinum Realty in Sarasota, Florida

Anzellini specializes in resort communities and luxury waterfront properties in Sarasota, Florida, and the Dominican Republic
 
 
Enzo Anzellini
Enzo Anzellini
SARASOTA, Fla. - July 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Vincenzo "Enzo" Anzellini has joined his wife, Carmen Elizabeth "Eli" Anzellini, in the downtown Sarasota office of RE/MAX Platinum Realty. Serving an international clientele, he specializes in resort communities and luxury waterfront properties in Sarasota and the Dominican Republic, which he considers one of the best Caribbean countries in which to have a second home.

Anzellini was born in Ethiopia when it was still an Italian colony. He has lived in Venice and Rome, Italy, Venezuela, and Florida. He has a wealth of experience in residential and commercial real estate sales, development and investment internationally. During his four decades in the industry, he has been involved with resort developments in the Italian Riviera, the Costa Brava in Spain, the Smoky Mountains in Tennessee, and the island of Margarita in Venezuela.

He is a Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist (CLHMS) and Certified International Property Specialist (CIPS), and holds the Transnational Referral Certification (TRC) and At Home With Diversity (AHWD) designations. He is fluent in English, French, Italian, Spanish and Portuguese. The downtown Sarasota office is located at 1312 Main Street, Sarasota, Florida 34236. Anzellini can be reached at (941) 544-1426 or enzo@yourglobalconnection.com.

RE/MAX Platinum Realty offers full-service residential real estate solutions in Sarasota and Manatee counties in Florida, specializing in luxury and waterfront properties. With offices in downtown Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Osprey and Venice, the company leverages RE/MAX corporate resources to market homes to more than 90 countries in 32 languages. Telephone: (941) 929-9090. Website: www.platinumrealtyflorida.com.

RE/MAX Platinum Realty
Email:***@thomasbrannan.com Email Verified
RE/MAX Platinum Realty, Enzo Anzellini, Sarasota Fl.
Real Estate
Sarasota - Florida - United States
