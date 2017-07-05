 
Industry News





July 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
111098765


StartupWind Announces Finalists For "The Startup Storm"; Global Business Plan Competition

 
 
StartupWind
StartupWind
 
SANTA CLARA, Calif. - July 11, 2017 - PRLog -- StartupWind.Inc, the social network and equity crowd funding platform for entrepreneurs, investors and advisors from premier schools, unveiled the finalists for the Startup Storm Global Business Plan Competition today.

The Startup Storm invited students and alumni from premier schools to create business plans and a funding ready pitches.  Participants had a chance to showcase their ideas and plans in front of a global network of over 4,000 entrepreneurs, investors and mentors. The competition received over 350 registrations and 40+ business plan submissions from across the globe.

The finalist teams include Pathogenomica (by Pamela Camejo) and Kilter rewards (by Evan Prawda) from the University of Wisconsin Madison, Sidekick (by Ashwin Halgeri) and Plantiferate (by Chris Crone) from Northwestern University, Trashlog (by Ritesh Saurabh) from Indian Institute of Technology, Redefining aviation in agriculture (by Julian Vallyeason) from Brown University, and QuickNaps (by Kanish Aggarwal) from Indian Institute of Management.

Talking about of 'The Startup Storm', Narendra Patil, Founder of StartupWind (http://www.startupwind.com/) said, "Getting seed funding is hard but getting ready for seed funding is harder. The competition is designed for entrepreneurs to develop their business plans, get feedback from the network and get ready with a compelling pitch. We are pleased with the diversity of industries, schools and projects participating and quality of business plans submitted."

"The Startup Storm competition celebrates the talent and potential of young entrepreneurs who want to change the world, and demonstrates how StartupWind provides feedback from some of the brightest minds in startups, and exposure to hundreds of accredited investors."

— Christopher Riesbeck, faculty in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, and the Farley Center of Entrepreneurship, at Northwestern University, and a judge for the competition.

Highlights:

40+ Business Plan participation within 30 days

The shortlisted business plans for the final round includes startups from healthcare and diagnostics, education, aviation, recycling and other industries.

Northwestern University, Brown University, University of Wisconsin -Madison, Northeastern University, Indian Institute of Management, and Indian Institute of Technology, were some of the schools represented by the participants.

Feedback from the panel of judges that includes former venture capitalists, private equity partners, angel investors, entrepreneurship professors and Silicon Valley executives.

Wild Card Round and Prizes-

Three more teams would be shortlisted for the finals based on their performance in the Wild-Card Round.

The winner of the competition will be announced in August, 2017. Prizes worth $10,000 are to be won.

About StartupWind

StartupWind™ is the Social Network for entrepreneurs, investors and advisors from premier schools. It helps entrepreneurs from ideas to funding and beyond by connecting them to like-minded co-founders, advisors and mentors.

StartupWind's Social Network and Social Ideation platform are used in premier schools in the US and India – Northwestern University, University of California Berkeley, Washington University St Louis, Indian Institute of Management Bangalore, Indian Institute of Technology Bombay among others.

Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, StartupWind unveils a new way to connect, ideate and fund startups.

Learn more by visiting: www.startupwind.com

Media Contact: Uday Dhanikonda: uday@startupwind.com

