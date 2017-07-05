News By Tag
Planetshakers Releases New Music, Celebrates 20th Anniversary; Legacy Part 2 Available July 14
Legacy Part 2: Passion follows the spring release of Legacy Part 1: Alive Again, featuring songs recorded live in Manila, Philippines and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and precedes the release of the Legacy album (CD/DVD) this September. The new EPwill be available through all major digital platforms with a pre-order available now at Legacy Part 2. The EP includes live audio tracks and corresponding videos for the songs "Passion," "Prophesy," "We Speak Life" and "You Call Me Beautiful" with worship leaders Joth Hunt, Sam Evans and Rudy Nikkerud.
"It's a great privilege to be part of the legacy known as Planetshakers,"
Planetshakers will share new music and favorites like "The Anthem," "Endless Praise" and "Nothing Is Impossible" this summer as they tour Europe with events in Austria, Germany, Switzerland, Slovakia, Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and Denmark. The team then heads to the U.S. for dates in Virginia, New York, Texas, Oklahoma, Ohio, Illinois, Minnesota and Nebraska.
Russell and Sam Evans began hosting Planetshakers conferences in 1997 and the first Planetshakers band was formed at that time to lead worship for the events. The couple later planted Planetshakers Church, which has grown to a 14,000-member congregation with five campuses in Australia and campuses in Cape Town, South Africa; Austin, Texas; Singapore; and Geneva, Switzerland.
"For 20 years, we have been passionately lifting up the name of Jesus and releasing the sound of praise," says Russell Evans. "It started with a God-inspired idea to start a conference called 'Planetshakers'…
"Jesus spoke the language of the day, but He also backed it up with power… power to heal the sick, see breakthrough and restoration in people's lives," he adds. "That's why we do what we do, to set an atmosphere where people can encounter Jesus."
For more information on the music and ministry of Planetshakers, visit Planetshakers.com.
About Planetshakers:
At its core, Planetshakers seeks first and foremost to pursue the presence of God. All expressions of Planetshakers, including Dove Award-nominated Planetshakers Band, which is known for worship favorites such as"Endless Praise," (https://www.youtube.com/
Planetshakers Church is further involved in numerous community and charitable causes, including prison ministry, student/anti-
About Integrity Music:
Integrity Music is part of the David C Cook family, a nonprofit global resource provider serving the Church with life-transforming materials. With offices in Nashville, Tennessee (US) and Eastbourne, East Sussex (UK), Integrity is committed to taking songs of substance to the local church and its leaders around the world. Integrity publishes many of the top songs in the Church, including "Great Are You Lord," "Revelation Song," "Open The Eyes Of My Heart," "Your Great Name," "I Am Free," "How He Loves," "Great I Am," and "We Believe," among others. Additional information is available at www.integritymusic.com.
