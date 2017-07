Women's Venture Fund's Highest Leaf Award and Third Annual TakeFLIGHT Summit

Contact

-- Women's Venture Fund hosts its Annual Highest Leaf Award Ceremony and Breakfast on Thursday, July 13 at Baruch College's Newman Conference Center. The award recognized women who have achieved excellence intheir corporate endeavors while demonstrating the spirit of entrepreneurship and mentorship of other women. This year's honorees are:• Seema Kumar, Vice President, Global Health and Science Policy Communication, Johnson & Johnson Innovation• Sheryl Tierney, Senior Equity Analyst, First Eagle Investment ManagementThe Highest Leaf Enterprising Client Award honors Russalette Magbanuga, Managing Partner and Clinical Director, Protherapy Rehabilitation,Following the Award Breakfast is the third annual TakeFLIGHT: Enterprising Women's Summit, a day-long celebration of women entrepreneurship with workshops on cutting-edge marketing, branding and business development topics, pitch competitions and a networking reception. The luncheon speaker is Summit returnee Jeff Hoffman, investor and serial entrepreneur who is co-founder of Priceline, Ubid and ColorJar. Session speakers include Jeannine Shao Collins, Co-founder of Girl Starter and co-creator of the new reality competition show of the same name; Julia Pimsleur, CEO and founder of Million Dollar Women; Jordan Birnbaum, serial entrepreneur and Chief Economist at ADP; and angel investors Kathy Murray of Principal of McMorran Strategists and Helen Wong, CEO and Founder of Top Trend International.Send media requests to attend to: jessie.mcnair@wvf-ny.orgFounded in 1996, The Women's Venture Fund is a nonprofit organization that helps women to establish thriving businesses in urban communities. The organization has served more than 18,000 firms, helping to launch more than 3,200 new small businesses through a range of services including business training, funding and advisory services. As a certified Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI), WVF has administered loans to nearly 2,000 women entrepreneurs in NYC. To learn more about WVF, visit: http://www.womensventurefund.org