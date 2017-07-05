News By Tag
Ford's Edsel Gets the Last Laugh
One of Ford Motor Company's Most Infamous Models is Now Available at American Classic Car Sales in Sarasota, Florida
But not everyone thinks the Edsel is ugly. To Edsel lovers and collectors, it is a stylish, beautiful, classic car whose distinction and provenance increase with age. And with some of the 5,000 or 6,000 few remaining Edsels selling at auction for six figures, they are no longer a joke.
That's why the owners of American Classic Car Sales were thrilled to discover this 1959 Edsel Ranger -- a real head turner with its stunning red and white exterior, fender skirts as large as your front door, 6" white wall tires, and -- sweet! -- the legendary Continental rear tire accessory. Clean and well preserved with its original body panels and only 47,809 miles, the car was found in a private collection in Washington State.
"Take this baby out on the road or to a car show and believe me, people will notice," said American Classic Car Sales co-owner Doug Page. "We were pleased to find an Edsel of this quality and uniqueness. There are probably less than a dozen in the world with the Continental tire kit. The last Edsel we had went to a museum in Germany."
Features include a powerful Ford V8 engine, automatic transmission, Superior chrome and classic horse collar grill. With the factory plastic seat covers are still on to protect the interior, this gem is being offered for $22,500.
Located at 1683 Cattlemen Road, American Classic Car Sales and its predecessor companies have been in business for more than 30 years. From Alpha Romeos to Zephyrs to Vipers, American Classic Car Sales offers more than 70 classic and muscle cars in its 21,000-square-
