

Estrella Del Mar Earns 2017 TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence

MAZATLAN, Mexico - July 11, 2017



"With over 3 ½ miles of secluded beach and a world-class Robert Trent Jones championship golf course that runs along the Pacific Ocean,



"TripAdvisor is excited to announce the recipients of the 2017 Certificate of Excellence, which celebrates hospitality businesses that have consistently received strong praise and ratings from travelers," said Heather Leisman, Vice President of Industry Marketing, TripAdvisor. "This recognition allows us to publicly honor businesses that are actively engaging with customers and using feedback to help travelers identify and confidently book the right property at the right price."



The Certificate of Excellence accounts for the quality, quantity and recency of reviews submitted by travelers on TripAdvisor over a 12-month period. To qualify, a business must maintain an overall TripAdvisor bubble rating of at least four out of five, have a minimum number of reviews and must have been listed on TripAdvisor for at least 12 months.



About Estrella del Mar



Estrella del Mar sits oceanfront on a serene stretch of shoreline in spectacular Mazatlan, Mexico. Located just 10 minutes from the Mazatlán International Airport, the resort's 900-acre gated, oceanfront community features over three and a half miles of secluded shoreline. The resort includes the Las Villas Hotel, Estrella del Mar Spa & Salon and the spectacular Robert Trent Jones, Jr. championship Estrella del Mar Golf Course.



About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, the world's largest travel site*, enables travelers to unleash the full potential of every trip. With more than 500 million reviews and opinions covering the world's largest selection of travel listings worldwide -- over 7 million accommodations, airlines, attractions, and restaurants -- TripAdvisor provides travelers with the wisdom of the crowds to help them decide where to stay, how to fly, what to do and where to eat. TripAdvisor also compares prices from more than 200 hotel booking sites so travelers can find the lowest price on the hotel that's right for them. TripAdvisor- branded sites are available in 49 markets, and are home to the world's largest travel community of 390 million average unique monthly visitors,** all looking to get the most out of every trip.



